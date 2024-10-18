An off-topic subject for this substack, but something that interests me, and may also interest you.

Incident investigations.

When an incident occurs there are two ways to define of what happened:

Immediate cause - what immediately lead to the incident. This is generally very quickly and easily established. Root cause - what were all the contributing factors and how did these lead to the incident. This is far more complex and will take time to establish.

Having watched the Manawanui story play out over the past few weeks I am frustrated that we do not at this stage at least have an immediate cause.

Manawanui shown submerged very close to the reef in approx. 30m of water.

Immediate cause?

All the crew were rescued and made it ashore safely and will have debriefed shortly after the incident. The Navy definitely knows what the immediate cause was but are choosing not to tell us.

The immediate cause will have been communicated by the bridge crew as being any of the following examples:

We were following a survey line and ran aground.

The vessels automatic navigation systems unexpectedly took control and ran us aground.

We lost power and ran aground.

Some other event happened, and we ran aground.

The navy unquestionably have this information and are withholding it from the New Zealand taxpayers who will be footing the bill for this incident and the uninsured aspects of the clean-up and salvage. Hence it is the public interest to know what happened.

The root causes are appropriately in the domain of the official enquiry and will involve all sorts of information gathering. Things like training and competency reviews, adequacy of procedures, machinery and navigation equipment maintenance records, interrogations of crew and VDR’s, eyewitness statements, etc. This will take time, and the root cause could reasonably be quite complex if machinery and/or navigational system failures are involved.

I have a number of theories of what may have happened. The recent discovery that the anchor had been dropped on the reef in quite shallow water (probably less than 10-15m given the amount of light in this picture). Suggests that there was a loss of propulsion. The big question now being was it before or after running aground?

Tax payers to the rescue.

If we proceed with salvage, which is highly likely given it is resting in approx. 30m of water, the total bill is going to run in several hundred million dollars. How much of this is covered by wreck recovery insurance I have no idea.

More to come?

