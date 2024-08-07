New Zealand Inc. had some more bad news yesterday. Winstone Pulp International shuts its Karioi Pulp mill and Tangiwai sawmill for two weeks, and possibly permanently, due to soaring energy prices. Other major electricity users are also considering their futures.

The electricity generated by natural gas is critical for supply to meet demand. When there are gas shortages there is upward pressure on gas prices which translates to upward pressure on electricity prices.

This is of course no surprise and was predictable even 5 years ago as gas reserve write downs regularly exceeded gas usage for the same year.

The key issue however, taking a wide boundary analysis, is that in order to sustain an economy we need to not just maintain our energy supply. We need to increase our year-on-year net primary energy. What we are seeing now is a rate of change of available primary energy that is negative, and GDP will also follow to be negative.

Economists look at GDP (production) only as a function of the cost of labor and capital. Many will argue, and I agree, that this completely overlooks the criticality nature of energy, and that the economy is actually better understood as a large scale open thermodynamic system.

To quote the energy aware economist Steve Keen “labor without energy is a corpse and capital without energy is a statue”.

Lotka’s Wheel

I recently came across a paper that brings new perspective to the little-known Alfred Lotka’s insights of 1922.

Lotka developed a model known as Lotka’s wheel that represented the economy as an open thermodynamic system.

This makes perfect sense from a biological perspective; everything comes from nothing to become something. In doing so everything goes through the same cycle following a thermodynamic S curve of growth that is rapid at first, then slows to stagnate, and eventually collapse. This is true of everything from a single snowflake to entire human civilizations.

Humans are made of matter, and we process energy. All open thermodynamic systems need both the energy to maintain and the energy to grow. Growth occurs when the energy and material resources entering the system exceed the internal dissipation (entropy) and waste flows. This is surplus.

The critical point is that as a system grows it takes increasingly more energy and materials to maintain. Lotka represented this as the wheel getting bigger and spinning faster. This increases the entropy of the system (how fast the energy dissipates). Therefore, growth is only possible if the positive rate of change of energy and materials entering the system, exceeds the positive rate of change of energy and materials required to maintain the system. As soon as the energy flows become negative the system collapses.

Applied to the economic context this means that GDP is a manifestation of our ability to grow thermodynamically. GDP is not tied to energy consumption, there is a very strong correlation of course, but the more accurate comparison to make is that GDP is represented by the rate of change of energy consumption.

The New Zealand context:

So, what does this all mean in the New Zealand context?

New Zealand’s net primary energy is decreasing as gas production declines faster than we are developing alternative energy sources. This means that we do not have a surplus which means there will be no growth. Worse still we also do not have sufficient energy to maintain, hence the industrial closures. Which is why we are de-industrialising. The wheel is shrinking and slowing down, which in economic terms is recession.

We are rapidly becoming dependent on imported primary energy sources. However, the recessionary nature of our predicament means that we have a negative rate of change in economic resources to secure these imported energy sources.

To maintain a positive GDP over time requires compounding growth of primary energy. An average annual GDP growth rate of 2% will require New Zealand to double its net primary energy in less than 35 years. This is a monumental task, which also applies to every other economy the world over.

Renewable energy systems are inherently complex due to their intermittent generation profiles. As such they are high entropy. Which means that they add friction to Lotka’s wheel bearing, requiring more primary energy input to overcome the fiction losses. We simply cannot build enough of these to maintain a positive rate of change in primary energy. Our transition plans are not thermodynamically viable and as such are fundamentally flawed.

Efficiency gains won’t help in the longer term. Efficiency gains ultimately lead to increased energy usage this is known as Jevon’s paradox.

The news yesterday about business closures will continue unless we can increase our net primary energy consumption year on year.

We need to act fast and be innovative if we are going to avoid the collapse. Sacred cows like our antinuclear stance need to be put out to pasture. We need to develop new oil and gas fields. We need to prioritize energy density over emissions intensity. Ultimately this is exactly what the countries that will manage to maintain their economies are already doing.

Civilizations historically have always grown and collapsed; will this one be any different? Are we on the verge of collapse already if we can’t sustain the growth of primary energy?

There is much to ponder here. For those that are interested I would recommend the following links to lead author of the paper on Lotka’s wheel Dr Tim Garrett. The thermodynamics of collapse and The thermodynamics of degrowth.

For all the degrowthers out there, please take some time to consider what that would really mean for you and your family.

Thanks for reading and have a thought-provoking evening folks.