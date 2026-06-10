A Moss type LNG carrier berthing at a terminal.

Importing LNG to compensate for our dwindling natural gas supply has very much been an on-again, off-again proposition over the past two decades.

The idea first surfaced in the mid-2000s when Genesis and Contact began investigating LNG imports in response to an expected decline in domestic gas production. A number of different concepts were examined, but developments at Pohokura and later Kupe improved the gas outlook and no LNG project progressed to a final investment decision.

In August 2023 the idea resurfaced as part of MBIE’s gas transition work, although at the time it was generally viewed as unattractive due to its cost and complexity.

By 2024, however, real concerns were emerging about New Zealand’s gas reserves and the rate of decline in domestic production. In response, the gentailers and Clarus commissioned Gas Strategies to undertake a feasibility assessment of LNG imports and the role they could potentially play in New Zealand’s future energy system.

Following this, in October 2025, the Government announced it would begin a procurement process to test the market, directing officials to seek expressions of interest and report back.

A few months later, on 9 February 2026, the Government announced that it would proceed with plans to develop an LNG import facility in Taranaki.

Not long afterwards, missiles began flying in the Middle East. The resulting closure of the Strait of Hormuz effectively stranded Qatari LNG exports and disrupted around 20% of global LNG trade. LNG prices doubled almost overnight and doubts quickly emerged in New Zealand about whether the economics of importing LNG still stacked up.

Then last week Energy Minister Simeon Brown announced that the Government would proceed, stating among other things that:

“Every other comparable country in the OECD either has access to abundant natural gas or access to gas imports. New Zealand is an outlier, and it is time we caught up.”

There has been no shortage of commentary on the proposal in recent months, much of it dismissive. What I have seen far less of is any attempt to examine LNG from a whole-of-system perspective that looks beyond electricity and the dry-year issue, and explores why New Zealand is considering LNG in the first place and speculate on how such a system might actually work.

Fortunately, I did exactly that for you in a three-part series last August. The links are provided below so you can make up your own mind about the merits of the idea.

Part 1 covers the the conditions that have lead us to this point.

Part 2 looks at the practicalities and how it would likely be configured.

Part 3 looks at what it could cost.

By in large what I wrote last year is still contextually relevant today, but one thing worth keeping in mind while reading this series is that LNG prices can be highly volatile. While the recent conflict has caused a significant spike, the broader market outlook still points to substantial new LNG supply coming online over the next few years. If that occurs, prices could return closer to pre-conflict levels, which is the market conditions that this series was originally based on.

Change is the only constant. New Zealand’s political calendar is full between now and when construction activities would realistically start, so anything can happen. However, at this point Labour have not come out and stated that they would overturn this decision. Instead Megan Woods is instead keeping her options open by saying “we’d need to see the contract”.

Watch this space, but for the time being its going ahead and I hope that the following links give you some more insights.

Thanks as always.

Larry