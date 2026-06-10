New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Stephen Reynolds's avatar
Stephen Reynolds
5d

Two docs I stumbled across this am give me hope we can side step the LNG plan. 1stly a rigorous assessment of decarbonisation pathways for NZ. Published in 2020 on 2017 data so ten years old and probably ripe for reworking. The upshot then (based on much higher solar costs than today) is that with an additional 2GW of wind & 2GW of solar the need for thermal generation drops by 80%. Surely coal & diesel can do the remaining 20%. 2ndly is a great graphic by Bidwell Analytics providing an interactive view of New Zealand's electricity infrastructure. Switch on the "Generation Pipeline" and watch the map light up. There are plenty of generation projects in the pipeline. It would be a better thing if Simeon got behind a few of them and pushed them along rather than wet dreaming over LNG. https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1073/13/11/2799 and https://peterbisley.shinyapps.io/nz-electricity-map/

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Christian's avatar
Christian
5d

“Every other comparable country in the OECD either has access to abundant natural gas or access to gas imports. New Zealand is an outlier, and it is time we caught up.”

Funny they didn’t mention nuclear … I know not all OeCd have nuclear but ffs. Even Bangladesh is building a nuclear plant

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