LNG coming to Port Taranaki
Hot off the press today. Taranaki is getting an LNG import facility.
I’m busy working on Part 4 of the 2026 energy stocktake, but news hot off the press today prompts this brief article.
In a press conference today the government announced that they will proceed with an LNG import facility based in Port Taranaki.
To readers of this Substack this will come of no surprise and was expected. It’s not a good solution for New Zealanders but it is a necessary.
For new subscribers to the New Zealand Energy Substack I wrote a three part series on LNG last year which may be helpful if you want to learn more about what this will probably look like.
I will write more on this topic in the coming weeks. Today’s announcement on face value is very electricity centric and the Minister quoted only 12PJ as a notional volume which seems myopic and is something that needs to be unpacked.
However. for the time being the following articles may help to explain this significant development in New Zealand’s energy landscape.
Very very bizzare to only levy electricity users?? Why not gas users as a whole, some $ per GJ consumed.
As proposed, we'll have some household in the South Island paying up. But a commercial gas user like a greenhouse in Auckland wont, getting a big chunk of their infrastructure costs underwritten for free. Big transfer of wealth.
Especially when you consider the South Island has no mains gas infra, households and businesses there are more electrified and use more power than in the north with colder winters.
Also what kind of signal does this send to the likes of Fonterra, who have spent a lot of money to get off gas and onto electricity, have purchased long dated secure electricity contracts underwriting new generation assets, and are now are on the hook for the gas infra they tried to leave behind?
The quoted $50 saving per household is margin of error stuff if they were serious about reducing energy cost right through the economy they would scrap the ETS and carbon forestry scam voters are not interested in the climate they want a better cost of living 😉