FSRU and LNG tanker.

I’m busy working on Part 4 of the 2026 energy stocktake, but news hot off the press today prompts this brief article.

In a press conference today the government announced that they will proceed with an LNG import facility based in Port Taranaki.

To readers of this Substack this will come of no surprise and was expected. It’s not a good solution for New Zealanders but it is a necessary.

For new subscribers to the New Zealand Energy Substack I wrote a three part series on LNG last year which may be helpful if you want to learn more about what this will probably look like.

I will write more on this topic in the coming weeks. Today’s announcement on face value is very electricity centric and the Minister quoted only 12PJ as a notional volume which seems myopic and is something that needs to be unpacked.

However. for the time being the following articles may help to explain this significant development in New Zealand’s energy landscape.

Larry