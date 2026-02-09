New Zealand Energy

Gibbo97
2d

Very very bizzare to only levy electricity users?? Why not gas users as a whole, some $ per GJ consumed.

As proposed, we'll have some household in the South Island paying up. But a commercial gas user like a greenhouse in Auckland wont, getting a big chunk of their infrastructure costs underwritten for free. Big transfer of wealth.

Especially when you consider the South Island has no mains gas infra, households and businesses there are more electrified and use more power than in the north with colder winters.

Also what kind of signal does this send to the likes of Fonterra, who have spent a lot of money to get off gas and onto electricity, have purchased long dated secure electricity contracts underwriting new generation assets, and are now are on the hook for the gas infra they tried to leave behind?

Peter Mac
2d

The quoted $50 saving per household is margin of error stuff if they were serious about reducing energy cost right through the economy they would scrap the ETS and carbon forestry scam voters are not interested in the climate they want a better cost of living 😉

