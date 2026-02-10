Live with Bernard Hickey and Larry Blair

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript34122Live with Bernard Hickey and Larry BlairA recording from New Zealand Energy and Bernard Hickey's live videoNew Zealand Energy and Bernard HickeyFeb 10, 202634122ShareTranscriptGet more from New Zealand Energy in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew Zealand EnergySubscribeAuthorsNew Zealand EnergyBernard HickeyWrites The Kākā by Bernard Hickey Subscribe