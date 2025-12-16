Justus von Liebig was a 19th century chemist who discovered that plant growth is not determined by the total amount of available nutrients, but by whichever nutrient is scarcest.

Even if a plant has abundant water, sunlight, and nitrogen, its growth is constrained if phosphorus is in short supply.

Simply put, a system cannot grow beyond the capacity of its limiting factor.

Leibig visualised this as a barrel that can only be filled to the height of its shortest stave.

Today Liebig’s law is commonly known as the Law of the Minimum.

Green Shoots

Green shoots is a good economic metaphor. At its core it implies growth and potential. Just like that plant in the garden that you pruned back too hard, and you think is doomed, but then green shoots appear and there is a chance it will recover.

Over the past few months there has been a growing sense of optimism about the economy. The Reserve Bank has been cutting the Official Cash Rate. Household confidence surveys show tentative signs of improvement. After the second quarter clocking negative growth there is optimism for the third quarter rebound.

In a conventional macroeconomic framework this optimism makes sense.

Lower interest rates reduce borrowing costs, stimulate investment, and are expected to pull the economy into a new phase of expansion.

But what if access to cheaper capital isn’t the binding constraint?

What if the real limit on growth is biophysical, not monetary?

This is where Liebig’s Law of the Minimum becomes deeply relevant.

We tend to talk as though GDP responds simply to interest rates, fiscal policy, confidence, labour demand, migration, or business investment. For sure these things matter, but they are not the final constraint.

Modern economic growth depends on something far more fundamental. The master resource that is embedded in every product and service.

Energy.

And that is where New Zealand faces an uncomfortable truth.

New Zealand’s energy system is a limiting factor.

The energy to grow.

New Zealand’s energy system can be defined by the following broad categories in order of size.

Oil in the form of refined hydrocarbons (Petrol, diesel, kerosene).

Electricity.

Natural gas.

Coal

Other (wood, waste, biogas, etc)

Oil, electricity, and natural gas are the largest energy inputs fuelling our economy.

Oil remains relatively constant, although now entirely imported we can easily increase imports to meet demand. However this comes with that comes geopolitical risk and refining capacity vulnerabilities.

Electricity supply as discussed in Divergence can no longer consistently meet our industrial demand. The grid is becoming more fragile, we have high levels of price volatility and industrial demand management is being employed to keep the lights on. When the system becomes constrained, typically due to low lake inflows, we see prices spike and productive output drop as our businesses and factories respond to high prices by either shutting down or reducing output.

Gas is in rapid decline. We have the lowest reported reserves in many decades coupled with deliverability and storage issues. Supply is well short of demand and businesses across the North Island are struggling to renew gas supply contracts. If they do they succeed in renewing their contract it is generally shorter term with double digit price increases. Following the general trend of de-industrialisation it is highly likely that 2026 will see the closure of the Maui gas field, Methanex and possibly the Kapuni ammonia urea plants. A huge blow to Taranaki’s industrial base and crown revenue, but provides no relief to the wider gas market which will remain under supplied.

New Zealand’s total primary energy fell 1.3% in 2024. It is no surprise that we also recorded a negative 1.1% GDP figure. Energy is at the root of New Zealand’s productivity problem.

We are returning to total primary energy figures not seen since the early 2010’s.

HYEFU.

Yesterday, I followed with interest the Half Yearly Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU) from the Beehive. The fact that a return to budget surplus is delayed was no real surprise, but what I do question are the growth projections of 1% this year rising to more than 3% in 2027. Particularly on the backdrop of our faltering energy system.

We may get the 1% predicted this year but manufacturing and service indexes suggest that is not guaranteed. If we do see an upswing it is more likely to be the result government debt funded expenditure than real economic growth.

But more importantly how does the economy grow in real terms throughout 2026 and 2027 when it is energy constrained and we are deindustrialising rapidly?

OCR cuts can increase liquidity, but they do not create electrons and natural gas molecules. They simply add credit to an economy whose energy base is shrinking.

This is the essence of the Energy Debt Trap. When financial claims continue expanding while the real underlying energy surplus that supports them declines.

Liebig’s Law Applied.

Imagine the New Zealand economy as a barrel made of many staves:

capital

labour

technology

policy settings

infrastructure

energy

If the energy stave is progressively shortening, the whole barrel’s capacity falls, even if all other staves remain tall or even grow.

This is why:

OCR cuts feel less effective

business investment remains cautious

electricity-intensive industry continues to contract

the grid grows more fragile despite more generation capacity

NZ drifts sideways economically rather than rebounding

We have hit the biophysical limit.

And we are trying to solve it with monetary tools.

As always thanks for reading, liking, sharing and particularly the thoughtful comments, many readers say they get more out of the comments than the posts.