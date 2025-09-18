The New Zealand economy shrunk by 0.9% in the second quarter. This erases the 0.9% rebound in the first quarter.

The fact that the worst hit sector is manufacturing, with a drop of -3.5% from the March quarter, should come as no surprise to NZ Energy readers.

The physics of production dictates that manufacturing requires the processing of both energy and materials.

New Zealand’s economy is unquestionably energy constrained making this critical resource scarce.

This week I heard Shane Jones saying that our gas supply would not meet demand in 2029, this is not correct, supply has not been meeting demand for at least two years.

Our economy is currently missing more than 100PJ of energy input primarily in the form of natural gas. 1PJ being enough energy to supply approximately 30,000 homes for a year.

This gas deficit translates to a deficit in production, primarily in the petrochemical sector, but it is also starting to hurt a wide range of other industrial and commercial activities. Horticulture and building material industries feeling it acutely.

As discussed in my three-part LNG series and NZ’s productivity problem, this issue will get worse before it gets better.

