New Zealand Energy

Ian Boag
2d

Why don't we just can the Methanex contract. Force majeure and all that. They only have it because a large consumer was needed to soak up Maui. Times have changed ....

J Coe
2d

Thanks Larry. Is there any seasonality to manufacturing reducing at this time of year? That's a shocking fall nonetheless. NZ needs to recognise the energy situation as a national economic emergency and treat it as such in my opinion.

