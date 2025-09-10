Over the past two weeks, I’ve taken a closer look at LNG as a potential energy option for New Zealand as a temporary response to our dwindling gas supplies.

I say temporary because LNG is not a long-term fix. At best, it buys us time while we either increase domestic production or develop viable alternatives, both of which will take longer than we realistically have.

Part One looked at the scale of the problem.

Part Two explored the logistics.

Today, in Part Three, I take a closer look at: What does it cost?

Cost - A three-part question

The question of cost is not simple.

Cost in the broadest sense is not only the direct financial impact of importing LNG and the associated infrastructure required to get it into our gas distribution network. We must also consider the cost of not doing it, and the wider boundary biophysical implications.

To address these points let’s tackle them in the reverse order.

Wide-Boundary Implications

LNG is not a good option for New Zealand. It’s a duress position, a band-aid.

Importing LNG is a last-resort attempt to avoid being pushed over the apex of the Seneca Cliff by the energy-physics of production and the economy. It’s like jamming a finger in the dike to hold back the flood.

It will never compete with unconstrained pipeline gas. Too much energy is lost in liquefaction, shipping, and regasification. The EROI (Energy Return On energy Invested) is low, which means costs are high.

This low EROI ripples through the entire economy. Productivity falls, input costs rise, competitiveness erodes. The aggregate EROI of our overall energy system lowers and the energy surplus available to the productive economy also reduces. LNG cannot be a permanent solution. It is a stopgap, nothing more.

LNG produces less net energy than domestic pipeline natural gas due to the high levels of self consumption associated with liquefaction, shipping and regasification.

Economic Preservation – The cost of not doing it.

The real benefit of LNG is that it buys us time.

Without it, industries that depend on gas such as food processing, hospitality, forestry, glass, building products, dairy, and public services like schools, hospitals, and municipal facilities, all face some very tough choices.

The Business Energy Council’s (BEC) recent survey of gas users paints a grim picture:

Skyrocketing gas prices.

Contract expiry risks.

Plant shutdowns, staff layoffs, forced fuel switching.

Only 23% of firms think they can switch within five years. The rest are trapped.

When asked what steps they were planning in response, one respondent in the BEC survey commented “Partial to full electrification, but expecting increased energy costs, and debt servicing costs to require about a 10-15% increase in prices charged to customers”.

Using the MBIE’s energy in New Zealand report from 2023, when the gas supply was significantly less constrained, we can do a very crude estimate of the economic activity downstream of the domestic natural gas supply using the NZ energy intensity metric of 1.96MJ per $1 of GDP.

The ~30PJ of gas used in industrial and commercial applications, excluding Methanex, electricity generation and residential, we have a contribution to annual GDP of ~$15 billion.

Economic Complexity

Economists often talk about economic complexity as a measure of how sophisticated, diverse and knowledge-intensive a countries productive capabilities are. This is based on the Hausmann–Hidalgo “economic complexity” framework.

The key idea being that economic complexity functions as a leading indicator of GDP per capita. Countries tend to “grow into” their complexity levels. Capabilities in one industry can lead to diversification into others, compounding growth and raising GDP per capita.

I see this framework as somewhat energy blind as it attributes complexity solely to knowledge and institutions. It overlooks the role of energy in the production function. The biophysical reality is that high levels of energy surplus support high levels of economic diversity.

New Zealand losing manufacturing businesses as a result of gas scarcity reduces our economic complexity. We are at risk of become a very basic agricultural and forestry commodities economy.

2020 Trends in Economic Complexity - source

Complexity however comes with inherent fragility that we are generally completely unaware of. In the absence of the energy surplus required to maintain complexity this fragility quickly emerges and can lead to unpredictable cascading system failures.

A recent example being an unplanned shutdown at the Todd Kapuni plant in 2022 that lead to a nation wide shortage of CO2 affecting a wide range of food and beverage companies and resulting in extensive financial loses.

Fuel Switching Challenges

Simply fuel switching within the span of one to two years is unrealistic for the majority of businesses. This leaves us with only two options, wide ranging business failures that will manifest in ways we can’t hope to predict, or we plug the gap in the short term and immediately get to work on longer term solutions.

The simple reality is that the longer term solutions on offer, outside of finding more domestic gas, are currently too small or come with their own unique challenges.

We don’t have anywhere near enough biogas or the feed stock supply chains to fill the current gas supply gap. The recently built Reporoa biogas plant, NZ’s largest, with an anecdotal price tag of $52 million, will generate 0.185 PJ of gas annually. Which is enough for three quarters of a day at current demand.

Electrification is also a challenge for industrial users. As discussed in Fonterra's boiler electrification - is it good business?, for a price tag of $121million two electric boilers are being installed at Whareroa, Fonterra also get an increase in their historical energy input costs.

Biomass boilers are also an expensive option. Fonterra has embarked on the Clandeboye biomass boiler project, which is their largest biomass conversion to date with a price tag of $64 million. The fuel supply exposes another issue with fuel switching quickly. There is currently not enough domestic biomass to supply Clandeboye’s requirements and Fonterra are currently importing ~90,000 tonnes of wood pellets for this project from Vietnam.

Biomass boiler conceptual image - Source Windsor Energy.

Fonterra is New Zealand’s biggest company. Even with their scale and resources these fuel switching efforts are very challenging and have been partially funded by the tax payer via EECA. In both instances they require large capital investments that also increase operating costs.

The challenges experienced by Fonterra, and shared by other industries using gas, are summarised well in Fonterra’s their recent submission to the Commerce Commission on the gas distribution network DPP4. Specifically, concerns about accelerated depreciation of the gas network.

Fonterra is a dairy co-operative owned by over 8,000 New Zealand farming families with 27 manufacturing sites across the country, making us the country’s largest exporter and a major supplier of dairy products to the domestic market. With manufacturing operations spread throughout New Zealand, Fonterra is a major energy user and participant in the North Island gas market, and we rely on stable and affordable access to gas. Ensuring the continued viability of the gas pipeline network is critical, not just for our operations but for the resilience of New Zealand’s industrial sector. Fonterra has over 70 gas boilers and process air heaters installed across multiple sites in the North Island from Kauri in the north to Pahiatua in the south, totally over 750MW of capacity. The capital cost to replace this capacity with biomass or electric boilers would be several billions, therefore it is important that the existing gas equipment and pipelines can be retained in operation for the foreseeable future and the use of drop-in renewable gases like biomethane or synthetic methane can be enabled and encouraged.

These examples highlight just some of the challenges our economy faces due to our rapidly declining natural gas supply.

Energy density matters and thermodynamics is a ruthless referee. As I have said before, we are on the same trajectory as Germany after the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline.

Nord Stream pipeline shortly after being sabotaged.

The price tag of economic preservation.

To answer the “what does it cost” question I reference both the Gas Strategies and the Enerlytica 2023 reports.

The Enerlytica 2023 report is very high quality and gives a lot of pricing information. It identifies Port Taranaki with a leased FSRU being the most attractive option.

The capital investment required for this is in the range of $140-210 million.

The Gas Strategies report gives some more recent LNG spot market prices, landed in New Zealand, based on the JKM (Japan Korea marker). This report suggests that the landed price of LNG in New Zealand is in the order of $18/GJ.

When considering the operating costs and return on capital we could expect the total cost to be in the order of $20-25/GJ.

It is worth noting that the global LNG market is quite volatile and the biggest influence on the pice is pipelines. Notably the Nord Stream pipeline that saw prices spike up significantly in 2022. This is also why there is so much hullabaloo about the Power of Siberia pipeline and the flow on implications for the US LNG export market. The other factor driving prices on the demand side at the moment is data centres in Asia that use LNG for electricity generation.

It would not be unrealistic to expect a market shock to double the market prices of LNG unexpectedly. Similarly if the Nord Stream pipelines were to be recommissioned or the Power of Siberia pipeline was ever be built, we could see a significant drop in LNG prices. Tip, watch the recent changes in ownership of the Nord Stream and settlements with creditors closely.

It’s purely speculation on my behalf, but I suspect that a price of $20-25/GJ could be too high for large industrials users like Methanex and possibly Ballance. However, it is not too far off current commercial prices, acknowledging that these are already too high for most.

The conclusion.

We can debate whether LNG is expensive. But the real question is: compared to what?

Compared to biogas? Too little, too long to scale if it even could.

Compared to electrification? Higher the energy costs, billions in capex and it has it’s own security of supply issues as a result of the dwindling gas supply.

Compared to doing nothing? Empty factories, lost exports, lights that don’t come on.

LNG won’t save us. But it will buy us time.

And right now, time is the one resource New Zealand can’t afford to run out of.

Larry