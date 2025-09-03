New Zealand Energy

Don Wills
3d

Thanks Larry for creating a substack forum for us to contribute; I hope our political masters learn from it as well.

My home town is Timaru. The Port of Timaru's extensive breakwater began in the late 1800s. New Plymouth port presumably needs more rocks to stop the swells.

Phil Blakeley NZED GM and his colleagues following blackouts in 1973 (due to redesign of the NP power station), purchased a number of gas fired/diesel fired turbines at Stratford, Napier and Otahuhu. Note Kirk Labour Government 1972 - 1975.

Fortunately this was done before Palmer/Upton made our economy unproductive with their overreaching RMA regulations in 1990, and later.

The Roy Morgan poll disclosed today that the Coalition Government is in deep trouble, I suspect due to indecision and disunity.

What did Muldoon do in 1975; he went for broke. What should the Coalition Government do; go for broke and legislate for:

a. Cancel the Paris Accord.

b. Do what Phil Blakeley did, make a decision; build the NP LNG terminal NOW, and extend it.

c. Upgrade the generators at Stratford and Huntly.

d. Install new gas turbines at Otahuhu, close to the load centre.

I believe this politically astute programme benefits a 60/40 issue for most New Zealanders.

alex
3d

I wonder what the energy efficiency is of the LNG supply chain?

There are some "cold energy" by products at the expansion end.

https://ars.els-cdn.com/content/image/1-s2.0-S0360544225007686-ga1_lrg.jpg

