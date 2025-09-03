In Part One, I looked at the current situation: how quickly our natural gas supply has declined in recent years, and how little time we have left to prevent significant economic damage from de-industrialisation and business closures.

What is LNG?

First, some basics. LNG stands for Liquefied Natural Gas.

Raw natural gas direct from a well is mostly methane (CH₄), with smaller amounts of ethane (C₂H₆), propane (C₃H₈) and butane (C₄H₁₀). As discussed in “What About My BBQ”, the propane and butane are separated from the methane and ethane to produce bottled LPG.

LNG is primarily the methane component of raw natural gas, after propane and butane are removed. The methane is chilled to approximately –162 °C at atmospheric pressure, reducing its volume by about 600 times compared to its gaseous state. This makes long-distance marine transport feasible where pipelines are uneconomic or impossible.

When LNG arrives at its destination port, it is unloaded into import terminal tanks. It then undergoes regasification by passing through vaporisers, which warm the liquid and return the methane to its gaseous state. The methane is then compressed to pipeline pressure, at which point it is indistinguishable from our domestic gas supply.

The key advantage is that New Zealand’s existing natural gas infrastructure remains usable, without forced write-downs of gas-fired assets. This could mean the difference between many businesses staying viable or becoming insolvent. For advocates of biogas and biomass, LNG imports would also help ensure that the infrastructure they hope to supply stays operational in the short term, while their industry develops.

So, what would importing LNG look like?

It’s complicated.

Yes, we can just order an LNG ship and sail it here. But how do we unload it, regasify it, and then inject it into the pipeline?

Recently, First Gas, Meridian, Mercury, Genesis and Contact commissioned a study by UK based consultancy Gas Strategies to look into this exact question. The full report is likely commercially sensitive, and we didn’t pay for it so we don’t get to see all of it, but a public summary was released. While heavily redacted, it contains insights we can decode with some educated guesses.

Slight segue. The fact that all the four gentailers commissioned this together tells us two things. First, that fast-start firming capacity is an immediate problem that batteries alone cannot solve quickly. Second, to address the physics of electricity generation, they must work together on LNG imports (and coal stockpiling), which undermines the idea of a genuinely competitive market. It raises the question of why they were ever split up in the first place. I digress.

One missed opportunity I see in the Gas Strategies report is that it considers only gas needed for the electricity grid: 10–28 PJ annually, depending on hydro inflows and with peaks in winter.

This overlooks other industrial consumers, which could add another 40–50 PJ of demand by 2026 (excluding Methanex). This two-to-four-fold increase in LNG demand would improve economies of scale and materially change the economics of importing LNG.

I exclude Methanex here because its gas demand is uniquely high and historically tied to low-cost supply, which is unlikely to be economic with imported LNG. More on this in Part Three.

A port and a pipe

Each shipment proposed in the study would be about 170,000 m³, equal to ~4.5 PJ of gas. The ships required for this are large: ~290 m long, 46 m wide, with an 11.5–12 m draft.

The key is finding a port that can berth vessels of this size and is close to a sufficiently large gas pipeline. Gas Strategies evaluated 30 North Island locations and narrowed these to six preferred concepts. By overlaying the First Gas transmission network with port locations, we can infer the likely candidates.

First Gas network.

Gas demand is not constant, it varies with seasons and weather. Fonterra uses significant gas from August to March, with lower demand in winter. Electricity generation, by contrast, often needs gas most in winter to cover peak demand when hydro lakes are low and renewable generation is weak.

But LNG carriers must discharge immediately and depart for their next cargo, time is money in their line of business. This creates a logistical challenge: how to store LNG and regasify it on demand to match network needs.

Two storage/regasification options are common:

FSU + onshore regasification (Floating Storage Unit permanently moored, paired with onshore vaporisers).

FSRU (Floating Storage and Regasification Unit — an LNG carrier equipped for both storage and regasification).

Both options require ports able to handle two large LNG carriers simultaneously. A jetty berth extending offshore in a benign location could also work.

LNG carrier at a jetty berth.

The study then narrowed to four preferred options using the following criteria:

Metocean: downtime for mooring and berthing

Location: dredging, development needs, land availability

Social/Cultural: safety, environmental, community, cultural impacts

Technological: track record, ability to meet demand, speed of implementation, security of supply, cost

Pipeline: onshore/offshore route, construction complexity

The report concluded: “Of the Preferred Concepts, an FSU with onshore regasification at Location 3 represents the fastest approach to LNG imports.”

Where is “Location 3”? I can only speculate, but the most likely candidates are Marsden Point (Northport) or Port Taranaki.

Location challenges

It’s a hard row to hoe finding the perfect LNG import location.

Pipeline transport limits

LNG cannot be pumped long distances as a liquid, it must remain cryogenic, requiring special insulated pipelines, refrigeration, and short transfer distances (usually <3 km). This means the regasification plant must be sited close to the port. That rules out heavily built up locations like Wellington, Auckland, Tauranga, Napier and Hastings, where the port is surrounded by housing or there no suitable land nearby.

This brings us to two potential locations both with different advantages and different challenges.

Port Taranaki

Strengths: Proximity to the high pressure gas transmission network and the Ahuroa gas storage facility (~10 PJ).

Challenges: The port is on the West Coast and exposed to the Tasman Sea. It suffers from long-period swell, which complicates permanent mooring of an FSU. There is industrial land is nearby at the site of former tank farms or the former power station site. Berthing for a FSU and carrier could potentially be facilitated at the existing Newton King Tanker Terminal (NKTT) but significant upgrades would likely be required. It is also a relatively built up area with a calm public beach popular with young families in the immediate vicinity.

Port Taranaki

Marsden Point

Strengths: Plenty of available land zoned for hydrocarbon processing, relatively benign weather, not in a built-up area.

Challenges: Its at the wrong end of the pipeline. The extremities of the network have limited transmission capacity and higher transport losses. At 50 TJ/day to satisfy electrical demand only this may be achievable. Scaling to wider industrial demand could be problematic and would likely require significant upgrades and potentially a combined pipeline and trucking approach.

North Port / Marsden Point

Consenting risk

Like pretty much everything in New Zealand these days the biggest schedule risk is consenting. The Gas Strategies report echoed this sentiment. However it should be noted that in August 2024, the government agreed in principle to legislate consents for a new LNG import facility. This could, potentially cut the pre-final investment decision schedules to 12–18 months. With fast-track permitting and early ordering of long-lead items, LNG imports could be advanced by a year or more.

Political context also matters when sniffing the wind for a sense of what could potentially happen. Coalition partner NZ First has suggested making the Northport / Marsden Point area a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), with tax incentives and regulatory fast-tracking. This would align with Marsden Point as a potential “Location 3” candidate.

LNG carrier and FSRU - Image TotalEnergies.com

Port Taranaki as the wider solution

Had the Gas Strategies study included the larger industrial demand, I expect Port Taranaki would emerge as the preferred candidate.

An FSRU berthed at Port Taranaki, possibly at NKTT, could be the simplest and fastest solution. It offers:

Direct pipeline connectivity.

Minimal onshore works.

Proven FSRU technology, integrating storage and regasification.

Conceptual image of a LNG Carrier and FSRU on either side of a berth.

The NKTT berth is current used for condensate and methanol load out operations. Assuming Methanex exits, and with it methanol load out requirements, this would potentially free up the NKTT berth. An FSRU could be permanently moored on one side, with LNG carriers using the other between condensate cargoes, preserving most port operations.

The main obstacle as mentioned earlier is long-period swell on the Tasman coast. Resonant vessel motions in the port basin could threaten mooring integrity and infrastructure, likely requiring significant berth upgrades.

Port Taranaki Newton King Tanker Terminal

More information

For those looking for more detail I highly recommend an impressive piece of work done by John Kidd and his team at Enerlytica. In 2023 they produced a study looking a LNG imports, which can be found here. It is highly detailed and looks at the wider industrial demand case assuming all existing industries remain operational and as such assumes much larger annual import volumes.

It can be done

The bottom line is that importing LNG is logistically possible and could be deployed quickly if consenting risks are managed.

Its most compelling advantage is speed. Time is not something we have and this can be implemented far faster than finding and developing a new frontier gas field or scaling up alternatives for fuel switching.

As discussed in Part One of this series the shortfall in the domestic gas supply is already upon us, threatening a wide range of manufacturing, cement and building products, agriculture, hospitals, and schools to highlight a few typical gas users.

We need a short-term fix now while longer-term solutions develop. LNG could be that bridge.

What will it cost, and what is the cost of not doing it?

That’s the question for Part Three.

