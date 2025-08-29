LNG Carrier

I have been planning to write on the topic of imported LNG for some time. We are rapidly running out of both time and energy. We need a quick fix to bridge the gap until we can either produce more domestic gas, substitute with biogas and biomass, electrify, or some combination of these options.

LNG is a complex topic, so I am presenting a three-part series: first, the scale of the problem; second, what an LNG-based solution might look like; and finally, what it could cost.

This is Part One.

Setting the scene – The scale of the problem.

Two years ago, almost to the day I wrote my first article “Cooking with the gas! Or maybe not”. In that piece I lamented the rapid decline of our natural gas reserves and the fact that we were looking down the barrel of imminent gas shortages.

Fast forward to today, and this is happening in real time before our eyes. In the past couple of weeks, we have seen Ballance Agri-Nutrients unable to secure a long-term gas supply for their Kapuni ammonia-urea plant and the media breaking news of the potential closure of the Maui gas field in the coming year.

For context and to appreciate the scale of the problem the units used here are PJ (petajoule) for annual figures, and TJ (terajoule) for daily figures. The average NZ household considering all fuel types such as electricity, gas, wood, etc, uses approximately 0.030 TJ annually. Therefore, 1PJ is enough energy to supply 30,000 homes for one year.

For New Zealand’s industries to operate at full capacity, to protect the electricity system against dry year risk, to displace coal fired generation and to ensure reasonably priced domestic reticulated gas, we have typically needed a supply of about 200PJ annually. This translates to approximately 550TJ of daily production.

As of a couple of days ago the daily production had dropped to approximately 225TJ, or about half of what is historically needed to support NZ Inc’s economy.

Meanwhile, the only fields with active drilling in recent times are Turangi, Mangahewa, and Kaimiro. All onshore fields in Taranaki that may add something in the order of 3-5TJ of production with each well. This additional supply is however eclipsed by the 27% annual production decline across all fields in 2024.

On the production side the ledger, if the Maui field does stop production in the coming year, as is currently being suggested, this would see a further daily reduction of approximately 45TJ.

On the demand side the ledger we have Methanex, NZ’s biggest gas consumer. Methanex is supplied by Maui and Pohokura gas. The closure of Maui will mean the closure of Methanex. It will however free up some additional Pohokura gas to other users, but not enough to alleviate the current supply shortfall in the market.

In addition to businesses big and small, from ammonia urea plants to greenhouses and coffee roasters all battling to keep their businesses alive the issue is even more pervasive. This is also affecting the electricity market.

Why I expect electricity to get more expensive, is because Methanex has played a critical role in the past 5 years by releasing gas to the electricity market during autumn and winter when there is concern about the low hydro lake levels coinciding with peak winter demand. Without this demand management capability, the risk of the electricity supply being unable to meet demand in a dry year rises significantly. This risk is already being priced into the ASX long dated NZ electricity markets.

How big is the deficit?

So how big is the natural gas supply deficit we currently have?

There will be analysts working hard on this to get the exact number, but we can make some pretty crude assumptions to get a rough ballpark figure.

In 2024 NZ used a total of 119 PJ of natural gas.

At that time nearly all of the curtailment or “demand management” in the system had been provided by Methanex.

Entering 2024 Methanex had two trains at Motunui operational. They shut down one train in early 2024 and are now operating with just one remaining train at minimum rates. Their current gas demand is about 50TJ per day which is a bit over 18PJ annually. Maui similarly produces about around 45TJ per day or a bit over 16PJ annually.

So, we have an almost one for one situation if the Maui supply and Methanex demand both shutdown next year. Meaning that the already stressed market remains stressed despite Methanex stopping production.

This estimation is consistent with the GIC daily consumption data. Here we can see the Methanex demand as the blue segment of the chart. Note the two complete shutdown periods in 2024 and 2025 to release gas to the electricity market.

NZ daily gas consumption. Note the gaps in the blue Methanex usage to free up gas for the electricity market.

Assuming the Ballance Kapuni ammonia urea plant remains in operation, NZ is likely to have a total annual minimum requirement of approximately 100 PJ of natural gas without the requirement to supply Methanex, based on 2024 totals.

At the end of this year our total production by my estimates will be around 85PJ. The net shortfall in supply, that could be taken up by the market, excluding Methanex, is likely to be around 15 PJ.

In 2026 taking Maui and Methanex out of the picture and applying a conservative decline rate of around 20% per annum we could see a total production figure as low as 55 PJ.

Again, I reiterate, in the interests of time this is a very crude analysis. I would need to sit down and work out a much more detailed estimate to get a more accurate figure, but I expect this to be in the ballpark.

Incidentally at the time of writing this the GIC (Gas Industry Company) issued their most recent quarterly report and our respective estimates are not too far off each other.

GIC June 2025 quarterly report supply outlook. Adjusted figures (orange) are based on observed production rates.

What this means, is that as early as late next year New Zealand’s economy could have a 40-50PJ deficit in our natural gas supply.

I liken what we are experiencing to Germany if the Nordstream pipeline had been blown up slowly. German manufacturing capacity is now severely constrained, and the country is de-industrializing rapidly as they head into a third consecutive year of recession. We are on a similar trajectory after seeing -1.1% growth last year and relying heavily on strong dairy, beef and lamb prices this year, but still not seeing the growth.

Time is not on our side.

Time is our biggest challenge. We simply do not have any. Many NZ businesses need gas contracts and gas price relief yesterday. Electrification is often not practical and if it is it was under current market conditions it would increase a business’s energy costs.

Electrification is also a double-edged sword. As we can see above in the seasonal gas usage and on the ASX NZ electricity futures market, our electricity system clearly needs the gas now too.

Biogas may help in the future, but it has scaling challenges and even supplying 2PJ of biogas annually from easy to source feedstocks would be a few years away.

The shortage is here now and it gets worse with each passing month.

As a result of our fragmented energy system design, the lack of overall strategy or accountability we have unwittingly walked into an economic disaster.

What a LNG based solution might look like is coming up in part two.

Thanks

Larry