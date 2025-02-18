“How did you go bankrupt?” asked Bill. “Two ways” Mike said “Gradually and then suddenly”. This line comes from the Ernest Hemingway novel “The Sun Also Rises”.

It’s hard to know for sure, but I suspect the inspiration for this line may have come from the Roman philosopher Lucius Anneaus Seneca who wrote in the year 62AD that "fortune is of sluggish growth, but ruin is rapid."

Or perhaps it was just the self-evident observation that it takes a lot of effort to build something, but when it starts to fall apart it does so quickly.

More recently in 2017 this concept extrapolated by Ugo Bardi, a professor of physical chemistry, to describe a mathematical model of how systems grow slowly and then decline rapidly.

He coined the phrase “the Seneca cliff” in his book The Seneca Effect: When Growth is Slow but Collapse is Rapid".

In essence this is a thermodynamic representation of the economy, and life in general. This applies equally to biology, economics, and everything in between. It is why we grow rapidly as children, then growth stalls as adults and eventually collapses in death. It shows the growth curve over time as a function of the energy and entropy in the system.

As energy and matter are input to the system, the system grows. At the same time, and in a compounding manner, the entropy (disorder) in the system also grows. When the energy is insufficient to overcome the effects of entropy the system collapses.

Entropy is represented by things like, wear and tear, fatigue, corrosion, or aging. Think of it as all the things that need to be maintained or replaced over time.

It is also important to remember that growth requires both the energy to maintain (overcome the entropy in the system) and the energy to grow (a small surplus after maintenance). Also, that as things grow the networks become more complex and as a result require more energy to maintain.

Imagine for example a city. It starts small and as it processes various energy gradients and materials in the development of commerce, it grows. So too does the network of the city, more buildings connected by more roads, more piping networks, more transmission lines, more infrastructure in general. All this infrastructure requires increasing amounts of energy to maintain. This is in part due to the increasing number of items to maintain, but also because the individual items require increasing levels of maintenance over time as they age.

Therefore, for the city to grow it requires an increasing amount of energy to maintain over time but also a surplus beyond that for the development of new infrastructure.

In the Seneca cliff model of growth, when the energy required to maintain the system is equal to the entropy, and there is no surplus left over for growth, we are at the apex of the curve and approaching collapse.

Is New Zealand on the cusp of economic collapse?

For a long time, I have posited that if we do not have an abundance of cheap and reliable energy we are in trouble.

Also, for some time now the trend in New Zealand is for energy to become increasingly scarce and increasingly expensive.

It is for this reason we cannot maintain our industrial base and by direct association GDP growth.

With successive quarters of negative GPD figures we appear to be at the going broke gradually point of the Seneca curve (just past the apex).

A series of news items that came out late last week highlight this situation clearly:

230 jobs to go as Kinleith halts paper manufacturing. Oji fibre solutions say high energy costs, especially for natural gas, are a major factor affecting the viability of the paper-making operation. The system operator (Transpower) has elevated its risk assessment for this year in its latest security of supply outlook. Basically, they are worried about the dry long-term forecast in the hydro catchment areas and want there to be more coal at Huntly as a contingency. I found this particular section of the report illuminating with regards to our direction of travel. The system operator notes that about 250 MW of new generation is coming online in the next six months but, of that, only Meridian's 100 MW Ruakākā battery energy storage system provides flexible capacity. Executive summary, we don’t consider wind and solar wind as part of critical reserve (flex) capacity as they are subject to the vagaries of weather. Also note the Ruakaka battery would only keep the households in a city the size of Hamilton going for 2 hours. The commerce commission is worried about what effect a large industrial gas consumer departing NZ will have on the price of gas distribution network for the remaining customers. Executive summary, if Methanex exits NZ (because we are running out of gas to support large industrial production) who will underwrite the gas production and distribution infrastructure for the remaining consumers? This would obviously affect much more than just the gas market and distribution network. It has direct implications for the loss of export industries and the domestic production of agricultural, food, steel and forestry goods.

None of this is good news, and this was just the news from last Friday.

Yesterday we learnt from Contact Energy’s chief executive that LNG is not going to save us in the short term either with too many technical challenges, and a lead time of at least four years just to get to FID (final investment decision).

I had predicted this outcome some time ago due to the shipping issues alone and had been questioned about this by a National MP about 5 years ago.

Also as predicted over a year ago on this Substack, New Zealand is transitioning from gas to coal. Despite there being numerous issues with this, the main problem is that coal only addresses the electricity issue. Our industries that use gas are in an increasingly tenuous position with only hydrogen and biomethane pipe dreams giving a faint illusion of hope.

So, yes, I do regrettably think we are at the going bankrupt gradually part of the curve. Unless we can get a lot more energy fast these bad news headlines will change from a steadily increasing flow to a flood, as we transition from gradually to suddenly.

Why does it matter?

It is often hard for people to grasp the full implications of energy scarcity as we have not experienced genuine hardship in New Zealand for some time.

It is relatively easy to empathize with the people getting their final pay cheque at Kinleith, but much harder to appreciate the wider effects.

Economies collapse. Venezuela and Sri Lanka being two recent examples. When this happens, it happens quickly. We must remember that money is a claim on energy, and if energy becomes increasingly scarce any stores of value you have will erode rapidly. It will destroy your savings, the value of your property, your pension, everything of economic value. It also destroys the opportunities for our children in the future.

We can definitely do growth better, be much less wasteful, and with less environmental degradation, but we must grow to have any hope of a better future, or even to just maintain what we have now.

P.s. I am tiring of writing on these dark and sobering topics. I would much prefer to be writing about all the great things that are happening. How we are developing great energy systems with abundance, and all the opportunities that are downstream of these with excitement for the future.

This requires that the new energy systems proposed can’t be the thermodynamic absurdities we so often see these days.

I wrote on these topics because they are of great importance and in an effort to help readers develop a more nuanced understanding of energy.

So, on a more positive note, the next topic coming up is on geothermal, which I think can alleviate much of electricity concerns in the near term, and with it bring some faint glimmers of hope for the future of NZ Inc.