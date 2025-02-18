New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Brunt's avatar
Tony Brunt
Feb 18

Don't worry about persistent gloom in your writing on New Zealand's electricity sector - you're not alone. All of us at the 'front end' in energy-intensive industries are apologising for our pessimism in our own internal communications. There is so much delusory behaviour and reality-avoidance at the political and consultant level at the moment. One sometimes feels that officialdom is occupying an alternative reality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by New Zealand Energy
Shin_Kage's avatar
Shin_Kage
Feb 18

While reading this it made me think of infliction points and cascades. The transition time would require significant planning, infrastructure investment, job training etc etc to be in a position where we would now be able to transfer. Those paths have not been taken, so have we not crossed a threshold whereby we are locked in a trajectory that requires a crash?

Compound this with the across the board ineptitude of politicians and senior leadership in business/finance that cling to a magical belief system re economics, I believe all of this will cause a cascading that is the downside of the Seneca cliff.

All aboard the clattering train 🚂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture