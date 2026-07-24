"Any year that passes in which you don't destroy one of your best-loved ideas is a wasted year." - Charlie Munger

When missiles first began flying across the Middle East earlier this year, predictions were everywhere. Oil would reach US$200 per barrel, tankers would stop sailing, inflation would surge and the global economy would grind to a halt under the weight of what many feared would become the largest energy supply shock in history.

Others took a more cautious view. Markets would adapt, OPEC had spare capacity, strategic reserves would cushion the blow, shipping would find alternative routes, oil would find other ways out of the Gulf, and the world would move on.

Nearly five months later, with the benefit of hindsight, it is worth asking a simple question: who got it right?

I don’t think anyone did.

Over the past year I have written extensively about New Zealand’s vulnerability to imported fuels. I first addressed it in part 3 of my energy stock take series, before the war had kick off, and more recently the risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz. Rather than making another prediction, I thought it would be useful to revisit those ideas and test them against what has actually transpired. Where was I right, where was I wrong, and perhaps most importantly, what does this tell us about the global liquid fuels system today?

The crisis that did not happen — or did it?

On the surface, the most pessimistic predictions were wrong. We did not run out of fuel, rationing was never introduced, and I was still able to buy diesel for my tractor. For that I remain grateful as those round bales certainly don’t roll themselves out.

Brent crude briefly surged to around US$118 per barrel before retreating to around US$70 by early July. The world economy continued functioning, fuel continued flowing and the spectacular collapse many feared never materialised.

Here in New Zealand, however, the impact was very real. Diesel and petrol prices rose rapidly, with diesel briefly approaching NZ$4 per litre. Businesses and households came under considerable pressure. Forestry contractors scaled back harvesting because high fuel prices made remote or low-yield operations uneconomic. Commercial fishermen openly questioned whether it was worth putting to sea. Across the economy, fuel surcharges began appearing on everything from freight to building supplies.

For a time it felt as though we were staring at the prospect of stagflation, the dreaded high inflation combined with weak or contracting economic growth.

Yet by early July the mood had changed. Fuel prices were easing, confidence was improving and the prevailing view among economists was that the worst had passed. Although annual inflation reached 4.1%, the Reserve Bank remained confident that economic growth would resume during the September quarter as the effects of the Middle East conflict faded. Kiwibank Chief Economist Jarrod Kerr expressed a similar view, arguing that the shock should largely be "looked through" while policy remained focused on supporting the recovery.

Why did the worst case scenarios not eventuate?

One of the clearest explanations comes from the International Monetary Fund, which argued that global oil markets absorbed the shock remarkably well. Commercial inventories were drawn down, strategic reserves were released, production outside the Gulf increased where possible, shipping was rerouted and Chinese demand softened sufficiently to prevent a physical shortage becoming a bidding war.

Source IMF blog - The Oil Market Absorbed the War Shock, but Buffers Are Running Low

At first glance, that sounds all sounds quite reassuring. But I think it masks a much more interesting story.

The global oil market is the largest commodity market on Earth. It did not simply carry on as though nothing had happened, it adapted. The disruption was redistributed through inventories, trade flows, shipping routes, prices and changes in behaviour. Commercial inventories were drawn down, strategic reserves were utilised, refinery throughput was adjusted and, most importantly, one of the world’s largest buyers temporarily stepped back from the market.

The result was that the world avoided an immediate supply crisis.

But it did so by consuming much of the resilience that had been quietly built into the system.

Much of the renewed confidence in early July was centred on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the United States and Iran on 17 June. Oil prices fell sharply and, almost immediately, vessels that had been trapped inside the Persian Gulf began passing through the Strait of Hormuz into the Arabian Sea.

Estimates suggested that as much as 150 million barrels of crude that had been stranded aboard tankers inside the Gulf was finally able to leave. Those cargoes remained “on the water” for weeks afterwards, providing refiners with supplies that had effectively been delayed rather than lost. At the same time, Saudi Aramco was exporting record volumes of crude through its Red Sea terminal at Yanbu via the East-West Pipeline.

Collectively, these developments prevented what many expected would become an immediate global supply crisis.

To me, however, the more important observation was that this had been achieved by drawing heavily on the market’s shock absorbers. The rubber band stretched much further than I expected, but by early July it also seemed clear that there could not be much stretch left.

The Saudi Arabian East-West pipeline has become a very important aspect of the global oil market.

Testing my own thinking

Looking back over the articles I wrote during the crisis, several themes have held up reasonably well.

I argued that diesel would become a more important story than crude oil itself. That increasingly appears to be the case. While crude prices retreated after the initial shock, diesel and jet fuel markets have remained considerably tighter than many expected. The Gulf States do not simply produce oil, they produce medium sour crude that is particularly well suited to manufacturing middle distillates such as diesel and jet fuel.

I also suggested that global inventories would become one of the most important variables to watch. Again, that appears broadly correct. Rather than balancing supply and demand primarily through new production, the market largely balanced itself by drawing down inventories, releasing emergency stocks and making use of spare logistical capacity. In doing so, the crisis became as much about time as it was about supply.

The key question shifted from how much oil had been lost to how long existing buffers could sustain the market.

Where I was less accurate was in expecting a larger and more sustained increase in crude prices. I underestimated the degree to which demand could temporarily adjust, particularly in China, and the volume of oil that could be brought forward, rerouted or released from storage.

China’s role in what transpired is, in my view, the single biggest variable that I and many others overlooked.

As the world’s largest crude importer, China entered the conflict with exceptionally large commercial and strategic inventories after accumulating oil throughout much of 2025. Some estimates placed these stocks at around 1.5 billion barrels. Rather than competing aggressively for increasingly scarce cargoes after the disruption in March, China reduced crude purchases, lowered refinery throughput, suspended many refined-product exports and drew down its inventories.

In effect, the world’s largest customer temporarily stepped out of the market.

The scale of that adjustment was remarkable. Chinese crude imports reportedly fell from around 11–12 million barrels per day before the conflict to just over 7 million barrels per day in June. A reduction of approximately 4 million barrels per day exceeds the normal exports of most individual OPEC producers and represents roughly 4% of global oil demand.

That one decision fundamentally changed the balance of the market. Rather than competing for scarce cargoes, China effectively left more oil available for everyone else, significantly reducing the upward pressure on prices.

There was, however, a trade-off. To protect its domestic market, China also reduced exports of refined fuels, tightening diesel and jet fuel availability across Asia. Australia, in particular, felt the effects of this during March.

China has now begun reversing that policy. Refiners have resumed exporting petrol, diesel and jet fuel, encouraged by exceptionally strong regional refining margins. Those exports provide welcome relief to Asian product markets, but they also require crude oil. Cargoes that escaped the Persian Gulf during the ceasefire are expected to lift Chinese imports through August and September, while any decision by Beijing to rebuild inventories could add further demand later in the year.

The key point is that the market did not suddenly discover more oil. Its largest customer simply stopped buying as much of it for a limited period.

Zhenhai Refining and Chemical Complex in China a massive facility and one of many in China - China holds about 18% global refining capacity.

Another factor I underestimated was the importance of Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline. After years of relatively modest utilisation, it suddenly became one of the most important pieces of energy infrastructure in the world, moving around 7 million barrels per day from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea. Around 2 million barrels per day supplied refineries on the Red Sea coast, while the balance was exported through Yanbu, allowing Saudi Arabia to continue supplying customers despite the disruption in Hormuz.

Yanbu tanker terminals on the red sea coast - Source google earth.

In hindsight, the market was supported by a remarkable combination of supply-side and demand-side adaptations. China reduced crude imports by around 4 million barrels per day, Saudi Arabia redirected exports through the East-West Pipeline, the UAE continued exporting through the Habshan-Fujairah pipeline, and an estimated 1–2 million barrels per day continued moving through Hormuz aboard “dark” tankers. Although these measures overlapped and cannot simply be added together, they substantially reduced the effective loss of supply. Instead of a disruption approaching the full 20 million barrels per day that normally transits the Strait of Hormuz, the market appears to have absorbed a shock closer to 10 million barrels per day.

Round 2 begins

The Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran proved to be short-lived. Fighting has resumed and we are now into the twelfth straight day of U.S. strikes on Iran, this time extending beyond military targets to include civilian infrastructure.

Iran has responded with strikes against U.S. bases and interests throughout the Gulf while again targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The Houthis have also re-entered the conflict, targeting tankers departing Saudi Red Sea ports and threatening vessels transiting the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb.

At the same time, the war in Ukraine has become an increasingly important influence on global oil and refined-product markets. Russian refineries continue to suffer repeated Ukrainian attacks, with damage extending well beyond primary distillation units to secondary processing equipment, hydrogen plants, storage terminals, power systems, pipelines and coastal shipping infrastructure. Russia has demonstrated considerable engineering capability by repairing damaged facilities, redirecting crude and importing replacement fuel where necessary. Nevertheless, the evidence increasingly suggests that system-wide recovery is not keeping pace with the damage being sustained.

Kazakhstan’s exports have also become collateral damage. Although its crude remains unsanctioned, around 80% of its exports rely on the CPC pipeline system through southern Russia. The oil itself remains available. The infrastructure needed to move it to international markets is becoming increasingly constrained.

Collectively these developments suggest that we have entered a very different phase of the crisis from the one we experienced in March.

The first phase was primarily about crude oil supply. The second is increasingly about refining capacity, logistics and the physical movement of fuel through a complex and interconnected global system.

Exacting a massive toll and very difficult to counter - Kamikaze drones have changed the calculus of war on all fronts.

The bottleneck shifts from crude to refining

Perhaps the biggest lesson from the past five months is that the constraint is no longer simply crude oil production. It is increasingly the world’s ability to refine crude into the products modern economies actually consume.

This is something I touched on early in the crisis when I suggested diesel would become a more important story than crude itself. Looking back, I think that observation has proven more significant than I appreciated at the time.

A useful way to understand this is through what oil traders call the 3-2-1 crack spread.

The name sounds technical, but the concept is relatively straightforward. A typical refinery processes three barrels of crude oil to produce approximately two barrels of petrol and one barrel of middle distillates, principally diesel and jet fuel. The 3-2-1 crack spread measures the difference between the cost of those three barrels of crude and the value of the refined products they produce. In effect, it is the gross refining margin before operating costs.

Markets are extraordinarily good at signalling where scarcity exists. Today they are telling us that scarcity is no longer centred just on crude oil, it is also centring on refining capacity.

When the crack spread is low, crude oil is relatively abundant compared with refining capacity. When it rises sharply, the market is telling us something very different.

It is not necessarily short of crude. It is short of the ability to transform crude into the fuels society actually depends upon, and this is precisely what has emerged over recent weeks.

Repeated attacks on Russian refineries are progressively reducing the world’s capacity to produce middle distillates. Several years of refinery closures in Europe and North America had already reduced spare refining capacity before the conflict began. At the same time, diesel inventories entered the crisis at relatively low levels while demand from freight, agriculture, mining, construction and aviation remained relatively resilient.

The result has been record 3-2-1 crack spreads approaching US$70 per barrel, signalling that refining capacity has become one of the tightest parts of the global liquid fuels system.

This also explains why diesel prices have remained stubbornly elevated even as Brent crude retreated from its wartime highs.

A barrel of crude sitting in storage is not a barrel of diesel in my tractor. Between crude oil and diesel sits an increasingly constrained industrial system comprising sophisticated refineries, hydrogen production, catalytic crackers, hydrocrackers, storage terminals, pipelines and shipping networks.

For New Zealand this nuance is particularly important. Since the closure of Marsden Point we no longer import crude oil and determine our own product mix. Instead, we purchase finished fuels from the Asian market, paying not only for the crude itself but also for refining margins, freight, insurance, inventory scarcity and regional product shortages.

In many respects New Zealand has shifted its exposure from crude oil supply to refining capacity.

The market’s workarounds are now under pressure.

The first phase of the conflict demonstrated that the global oil market possessed considerably more flexibility than many of us expected. China stepped back from the market, inventories were drawn down, strategic reserves were released, Saudi Arabia redirected exports through the East-West Pipeline, the UAE continued exporting through the Habshan-Fujairah pipeline, and cargoes already loaded inside the Persian Gulf escaped during the brief ceasefire.

Those adaptations bought the market time. The problem is that many of them are now either operating at capacity or have themselves become vulnerable.

China is gradually returning to the crude market. Commercial inventories are lower. Significant proportions of strategic reserves have already been utilised. Russian refining capacity continues to come under sustained attack.

Most significantly, Saudi Arabia’s principal workaround for Hormuz is now under pressure.

During the first phase of the crisis, the East-West Pipeline allowed Saudi Arabia to redirect millions of barrels of crude from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea, dramatically reducing its dependence on Hormuz. However, for much of that oil the journey is only half complete. If its destination is Asia, it must still pass through the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb. This changes the significance of the Houthi campaign. Bab el-Mandeb is no longer simply another maritime chokepoint. It has become the gateway through which much of the market’s principal adaptation now flows.

In effect, the market has moved from one critical artery being shut off to the bypass that replaced it also being under threat.

A second choke point comes into play at Bab El-Mandeb - Source EIA

Logistics become the next constraint

The renewed Houthi campaign exposes another weakness that received relatively little attention during the first phase of the crisis.

Moving oil is not simply a matter of choosing another line on a map. The global crude trade relies heavily on Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), capable of transporting around two million barrels of crude in a single voyage. Their size makes them extraordinarily efficient, but it also creates limitations. Fully laden VLCCs generally cannot transit the Suez Canal because of draft restrictions.

If the threat to Bab el-Mandeb persists, shipping companies face difficult choices. The most direct route south from Yanbu exposes vessels to missile and drone attacks. The alternative is to head north through the Suez Canal. Northbound VLCCs must partially discharge cargo into Egypt’s SUMED pipeline to reduce draft before transiting the canal and reloading in the Mediterranean. From there, cargoes destined for Asia must still undertake the much longer voyage around the Cape of Good Hope.

The Northern route consumes more ship-days, more fuel, and substantially greater freight costs. The Southern route is dangerous and will likely mean the withdrawal of insurance essentially closing it off as an option to all but a few “dark” ships.

This is another example of adding complexity with diminishing returns.

The market still delivers the barrel. It simply requires more energy, more money and more time to move that barrel from producer to consumer. The net energy gain is diminished with each step.

VLCC’s are a critical part of the global oil supply but can’t transit the Suez canal fully loaded - Suezmax derive their name from bing the largest class of tanker that can transit the Suez fully loaded. This creates a whole new shipping logistics problem. Source

We’ve seen this before.

There is another reason the latest Houthi threats should be taken seriously. We have already seen this scenario play out.

Throughout 2024 and into 2025, the United States and supporting nations conducted an extensive military campaign against Houthi missile sites, radar installations, command centres and drone infrastructure. Hundreds of strikes were carried out over many months.

Yet the threat to commercial shipping was never removed. The Houthis repeatedly demonstrated an ability to disperse launch systems, replenish weapons and continue threatening one of the world’s most important maritime corridors.

They did not need to stop every ship, they simply needed to convince shipowners, insurers and charterers that the risk had become unacceptable.

Shipping lanes are governed as much by commercial confidence as by military control. Once confidence is lost, freight rates rise, insurance premiums increase, voyages lengthen and effective shipping capacity declines, even if relatively few vessels are actually damaged.

Territory in Yemen controlled by the Houthi movement shown in green - Source Wikipedia

The bigger lesson

Looking back, I think I made the same mistake as many analysts. I focused too much on the price of oil and not enough on the system as a whole.

Oil prices are only one measure of resilience. Inventories matter. Refining capacity matters. Shipping routes matter. Tanker availability matters. Middle-distillate production matters. Spare logistical capacity matters.

The first rounds of this crisis focused on whether the world had enough crude oil. The second round will force us to consider all the factors.

Does the world still possess enough refining capacity, enough secure shipping routes, enough tankers and enough logistical flexibility to reliably deliver diesel, jet fuel, fertilisers and petrochemical feedstocks where they are needed?

Over the past five months the market has appeared remarkably calm on the surface. Beneath that calm it has steadily consumed the very buffers that allowed it to remain resilient.

The lesson I take from this is not that the market proved stronger than expected, although in many respects it did. Rather, it is that complex systems naturally exploit their easiest and lowest-cost adaptations first. As those options are exhausted, every subsequent adjustment becomes progressively more expensive, more complex and more fragile. That is the hallmark of a system whose resilience is being consumed.

Whether the next disruption comes from the Middle East, the Black Sea or somewhere entirely unexpected, it will not begin with the same level of flexibility that existed in March.

Before I finish, it is worth stepping back from the charts, shipping routes and refinery margins. Sitting in New Zealand it is far to easy to become absorbed in the mechanics of energy markets and lose sight of what sits behind them. This crisis is not simply about oil, diesel or global supply chains. It is about millions of ordinary people whose lives have been profoundly disrupted by war. Families have been displaced, homes destroyed and lives cut short across the Middle East, Ukraine and elsewhere. The human cost of these conflicts cannot be measured in barrels, crack spreads or freight rates.

My purpose in writing this piece has never been to reduce war to analysis, but rather to understand how events in distant parts of the world ripple through an interconnected global energy system and ultimately affect all of us. I can only hope that by the time this article is revisited in a few months, it is in the context of reconstruction rather than further destruction.

P.s.

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Larry