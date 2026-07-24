New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Tony's avatar
Tony
5dEdited

Excellent analysis of what has gone on and what we can expect. What the public is seeing is far removed from the seriousness of the present situation

In comment to your final paragraph this is very much the focus of Ed Conway's very good book on the interconnectedness of world supply chains and resource extraction and manufacturing, Material World. Well worth getting hold of a copy, or even just subscribing to Ed's substack https://edconway.substack.com/p/america-still-needs-canadian-oil

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Self Power Enquiries
5d

This experience will probably make a hit on the sales of diesel utes and cars. Perhaps smaller machinery as well. Perhaps repowering of older machinery with more efficient modern engines. Perhaps more adaption of hybird tractors etc.

The government did nothing to reduce diesel consumption , indeed removed the subsidy for replacing diesel buses with electric. That should be reinstated, railway electrification and battery operation boosted. The biodiesel plant should be revisited , with a programme of pest control and removing fat from sewers to fuel it , and subsidy justified by the improvements made from such.

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