Late last week saw heavy rain in the Bay of Plenty and the Te Herenga o Te Rā solar farm in the midst of the flooding in the Waiotahe Valley.

At the time I did a quick piece called Submerged looking to source information from the readership on how the solar farm may have been affected.

Well we have an update courtesy of Lodestone . It’s good news and an interesting story.

Anticipating extreme weather conditions like this one requires painstaking reviews of every rise and dip in the terrain, and all the rainfall that has occurred in the area for as long as records have been kept. The insights and scenario modelling have underpinned our engineering approach - a special piling design going more than 4 meters deep and extra high solar PV tables are just the start. Considerations for rapid water flow, the possibility of floating debris, and the prospect of sliding embankments were also built into the equation. Given how quickly the rain can come, the ability to stow the panels in a horizontal position from Lodestone’s remote control centre ultimately became a critical part of bracing for this amazing force of nature. In the end, while more costly than an average solar farm, raising the inverter stations and panel connection boxes high above the ground so the plant could continue to operate in more than a meter of water turned out to be the right choice. The farm remained fully operational until the last few millimetres of rain came down, when the operations team decided, out of caution, to disconnect from the grid and ride out the storm.

Image courtesy of Loadstone.

The farm was back up and running on the 2nd of August.

Good result, nice work!

Larry