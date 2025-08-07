John Michel Greer, a systems thinker, coined the phrase catabolic collapse in a 2005 essay. The idea draws on the term catabolism where the body breaks down its own tissue for energy, which is a short term survival strategy, but will ultimately result in death if an exogenous (external) energy source is not found.

Greer applied this concept to a pattern of societal decline where a civilisation gradually consumes its own infrastructure to maintain short-term survival and functionality as resource inputs shrink.

The idea goes something like this.

Energy flows into the system decline.

Maintenance burden rises - Existing infrastructure like roads, water systems, hospitals, schools, etc need an increasing flow of energy to maintain. In the face of declining energy flow into the system maintenance is deferred or assets are abandoned.

Capital is cannibalised - The response to the declining energy flow and increasing maintenance burden is not to produce new energy resources, instead society starts breaking down parts of itself. Assets are stripped and public infrastructure is privatised or monetised.

Short term stability masks long term decline - These cannibalised assets and cost savings temporarily prop up the system, GDP might even rise. But each cycle leaves less functional infrastructure and less capacity to generate wealth.

The cycle repeats - Each collapse phase is followed by a temporary plateau, but society now resides at a lower level of complexity and resource throughput. Which essentially means a less advanced economy. Over time society descends further with each cycle.

The idea is akin to eating a little bit more of your seed corn each year. Over time the harvests get smaller and smaller until there is no corn.

Ballance ammonia urea plant at Kapuni.

Hanging in the Ballance.

Yesterday’s news that Ballance Agri-Nutrients can not secure a gas supply contract for their Kapuni ammonia urea plant strikes me as another cycle in this process.

I know many will quietly cheer due to concerns about nitrates in soil and water but this is just one example of a wider trend of deindustrialisation. It is also part of a vicious cycle as less, or more expensive, fertiliser will lead to lower levels of dairy exports and higher butter prices on the supermarket shelves.

This is part of a wider trend, or if you will a series of cycles, that started with our declining natural gas production. We have seen the refineries close, foresty product plants close, and wide spread industrial production curtailment otherwise known as demand management.

With each cycle we lose capacity to service both public and private debt. So, the cycle begins again and the government of the day, depending on the colour of their logo, either tries to privatise more assets or apply more taxes, both of which bring a temporary reprieve for crown revenue but also advances us to the next cycle.

I know there are many out there who say that natural gas is a twilight energy source and we can power everything with wind turbines and solar panels. This is naive in that not all energy sources are interchangeable nor does it appreciate the sheer scale of the problem.

By my rough calculations our natural gas production has declined by more than 100PJ in the past 10 years, most of this in the past 4-5 years. This 100PJ hole in our net primary energy supply is the equivalent to around 12 GW of solar panels. To date New Zealand has installed approximately 650 MW of solar, or about 5% of what would be needed. That is of course if hypothetically electricity could be used as a direct replacement for natural gas, which in many cases is impractical.

The idea of catabolic collapse is eerily similar to Ugo Bardi’s Seneca cliff or Joesph Tainters collapse of complex societies. All in which in my view are derivatives of the idea that the economy is an open thermodynamic system that needs both the energy to maintain and a surplus to grow. When there is no surplus, either because of declining energy or lowering EROI (energy return in energy invested), a recession that deepens over time is unavoidable.

I apologise for this somber post but unfortunately physics is a ruthless referee.

Thanks as always.

Larry