The EA (Electricity Authority) have recently deployed an online generation investment pipeline dashboard. This is a welcomed initiative to provide some transparency around what the intended development direction of travel is for our electrical grid over the coming years.

So, let’s take a closer look and see what we can learn from this new tool.

Headline Numbers

The headline numbers are impressive.

45 GW of peak generation across 292 projects being proposed by 102 developers. But, and it’s a very big but, 84% of it is intermittent.

For a little context New Zealand currently has a total generation capacity of around 10.5 GW, so this represents a nearly five-fold increase in theoretical generation capacity.

The reason I say theoretical is that that all forms of generation have a capacity factor. This is the percentage of their maximum output that they will actually provide over a period of time, typically a year.

The numbers in this dashboard are all in MW peak (MWp). The system as presented will not generate 45GW of output as some times its dark, the wind is not blowing, and various plant items are shut down for maintenance.

Project Status

The dashboard breaks the projects down into three categories.

Committed

Actively pursued

Other.

The definition of these categories is as follows:

A project is ‘committed’ once a final investment decision has been made. If a final investment decision hasn’t been made, but other significant milestones have been reached (a location being secured, consent application submitted, or contracts to finance the project executed) then the project is ‘actively pursued’. Projects in an earlier stage of development are in the ‘other’ category.​

From the table above we could deduce that we have 452 MW that is committed and in various stages of construction followed by another 2.23 GW that is being actively pursued the vast majority of which is solar.

This is the point where we start to get a few key insights from the data and some of its limitations.

Firstly, I find it somewhat misleading to consider chemical batteries as generation. These are storage devices not generation devices. You could argue that the Huntly coal stockpile is a battery or the water in the hydro schemes. The key distinction however is that these sources are exogenous to the grid and do not draw from the generation capacity within the grid for their fuel in the way that a chemical battery does.

As such we should not consider batteries as generation and instead as devices to make intermittent generation less intermittent. I see them as an integral part of the intermittent generation system as intermittency levels increase, and it gets harder to match a variable output to a constant demand.

Secondly, to give a more realistic sense of our grid’s capabilities the generation figures would be better represented with estimated capacity factors, which I appreciate can vary but we have some pretty accurate ranges.

Solar would be somewhere in the range of 15 - 20% and onshore wind 30 - 40%.

The third limitation with this table is that it does not account for generation being removed from the system. As I noted in Wild Ride recently, we are also losing generation capacity.

The immediate issue we face going forward is that we are losing gas fired capacity. In the very near future, we will lose the 377 MW Stratford TCC unit due to retirement and about 65 MW of co-gen from the Fonterra Whareroa site due to boiler electrification. The Fonterra electrification is a double whammy situation as it removes ~65 MW or generation from the grid and at the same time adds ~50 MW of demand to the grid to supply the electric boilers. The total grid capacity impact being approximately -115 MW.

With these things considered I would suggest that the committed table would more accurately be reflected in the following table.

Notes - Combined cycle gas capacity factor is based on a historical mid merit scenario which is lower than the baseload capacity factor would be. This is in part due to the way it is deployed and secondly because we are struggling to get the gas to supply it. The co-gen capacity factor is calculated as peak output vs annual generation. It only runs part of the year hence the low capacity factor.

This rough estimate translates to a reduction in generation capacity of approximately 83 MW in the short term despite the EA dashboard suggesting that 452 MW will be added.

This won’t necessarily be a problem provided it rains in the right places at the right times.

If it doesn’t rain like last year, then this will quickly become a big problem.

Another feature of our grid that would be good to include in the dashboard is the lifecycle renewal rate. All plant has a life span. For solar and wind, it’s likely to be around 15 - 25 years depending on a few variables. As such the pipeline should also include the capacity to be renewed to maintain the grid capacity going forward each year.

Generation Characteristics

Another insight we get from this dashboard is the energy mix broken down into firming and intermittent.

The vast majority of the capacity that is proposed to be added is intermittent with very little baseload or firming capacity outside of batteries which as noted are not generation but can theoretically be used for firming.

For a bit more context 20GW of additional solar will require somewhere between 60,000 - 80,000 hectares of land that is relatively flat and relatively close to grid connection points. In other words, land with reasonably high agricultural value.

The intermittency creates a whole series of physical challenges to provide a stable and reliable grid. There will be a distinct lack of rotating inertia for a start, and we will be heavily dependent on grid forming battery technology which is in the early stages of commercialisation. How well grid forming batteries will work as the dominant firming source in a heavily loaded grid is yet to be seen.

Timeline

The dashboard also includes a timeline out to 2036 of when the proposed projects are expected to be delivered.

It’s good to see 150MW of geothermal notionally coming online next year and an additional 190MW in 2026.

Overall, though I doubt that much of the generation proposed in the “other” category will actually eventuate. I would not expect to see offshore wind without a pricing support mechanism (subsidy) for example. To date the Offshore Renewable Energy Bill in front of Parliament does not include a pricing support mechanism and the price of offshore developments is going up not down.

I also see challenges for solar consenting when it involves so much land as mentioned above.

It concerns me that there is not a lot more firm baseload in the mix. We are embarking on an experiment that has not worked particularly well anywhere in the world to deliver cheap reliable power that can support industrial activity.

Grid design discussions aside, I commend the EA for producing this tool. It certainly makes life much easier for people like me you follow such things. I have provided a couple of suggestions for the next update that would make it even more useful as I know some of you read these articles.

Thanks for reading.

Larry