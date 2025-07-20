New Zealand Energy

Bryan Leyland
This just came in from the USA:

"A new report from big energy data and analytics firm Enverus finds that the rapid elimination of subsidies for wind and solar contained in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 (OBBBA) is likely to have major impacts on those industries. The report finds that just 30% of solar projects currently proposed or in development and 57% of wind projects will be able to survive as the subsidies and tax breaks phase out by 2030."

Anything that needs to be subsidised is, by definition, uneconomic.

Bryan Leyland
It is even worse than that. Several solar companies have gone bust recently. I was talking to a friend of mine in a senior position with a major solar developer and he said that they do not build anything unless they have back to back offtake contracts at a fixed price for something like 10 years. As time goes on, these will be harder and harder to find and this is what will limit solar take up.

Another strange thing is that according to clause 2 of the Paris Agreement we should not do anything that reduces agricultural productivity. Yet, every time we build a solar farm on agricultural land or even a carbon forest, we are reducing agricultural productivity.

And don't forget that, no matter what we do to reduce our emissions of greenhouse gases it will not make the slightest difference to the climate. Net zero is costing us something like $4 billion a year and all that money is squandered.

