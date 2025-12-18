New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Stephen Reynolds's avatar
Stephen Reynolds
3d

As always these sorts of reports have too many overly wordy recommendations. The sort of over filled vague sentences that fail to enthuse and that any politician can juggle to suit their story line. I much prefer fewer, shorter, punchier recommendations.

That said the overarching recommendation should be to re-instate the GIDI funding and the restart the Gas Transition Planning process. Both of these initiatives were running under the prior Labour Government. they weren't expensive and were progressing us towards getting off gas and coal. Both were killed by the current coalition in a fit of ideological peek and in the belief that market forces could do a better job. Market forces seldom dislodge entrenched incumbents and seldom make for a just transition. It took government support to move us from copper wire to fibre broadband and government money will have to be spent to help this process along.

The alternative is, as you have previously pointed out, that the fundamentals of our economy will slowly unwind as the energy available to our economy becomes constrained and erratic.

William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
3d

Sounds to me that coal is the only answer? And Kiwis have plenty of coal, and China has perfected capturing most of the nasty particulate matter, gases and fumes cf the 20th century.

Gas is great but NZ would then be at the mercy of whoever they chose as their suppliers. Never mind the cost issue. Is there another "undiscovered" field anywhere of your coast?

Hydrogen is pie in the sky as the US and Europe have learned after investing billions.

Hydro is plentiful in the South Island but reliant on rainfall and to supply the North would cost billions. I was very thankful for Manapouri as I was at Tiwai Point from 1977 - 1985.

I won't mention Nuclear even though I am a 40 year Chemical Engineer working in metallurgy.

