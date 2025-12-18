A quick post this evening to bring attention to the Gas Working Group’s final report and recommended actions.

The report can be found here.

I haven’t had a chance to fully digest it yet and hope to get a chance to do so over the weekend.

The opening of the executive summary frames the issue well.

New Zealand faces a growing and increasingly unavoidable whole-of-system energy security challenge. Declining natural gas supply—combined with long lead times for major industrial fuel switching and electricity system build-out—means the risk of an energy shortage is rising, and current actions are unlikely to be sufficient to manage it. This challenge is frequently conflated with electricity system security. While related, the two problems are not the same. Electricity represents only one part of New Zealand’s energy system, and gas plays multiple roles that electricity alone cannot readily substitute in the near term. In 2022, natural gas accounted for ~20% of total energy supply and ~40% of domestic energy production; by 2025, supply has effectively halved. Gas supply is projected to run 10PJ short of demand in 2026 and by around ~20PJ by 2027. In addition to this direct shortage, Gas has been central to system flexibility—providing direct process heat for industry and indirect support for electricity generation—often acting as a buffer during periods of system stress. Without addressing energy security risk, affordability pressures are likely to intensify. Since August, the Gas Working Group has reviewed further supply information, scenario analysis, and market and system impacts. Across all reasonable views of supply and demand, the conclusion is clear: New Zealand is on a trajectory where gas supply is unlikely to meet demand, the risk of an energy shortage is real, growing, urgent — and current actions are insufficient. This report brings together updated information since the initial Working Group report. It: Confirms that New Zealand faces a material and time-critical energy security risk

Recommends actions across four areas: Increasing supply and system flexibility — including upstream coordination, storage development, and progressing LNG feasibility (or rapid alternatives if LNG is not viable). Lowering demand — through accelerated C&I electrification and fuel switching, addressing structural barriers, and developing a demand-side investment mechanism. Improving market mechanisms — to strengthen system visibility, improve investment signals, and support emerging firming fuels. Strengthening clarity and consistency of message — through clearer communication of supply trajectories and risks, and establishing an integrated long-term energy strategy. Sets out the practical steps the Energy Transition Framework can take now, and highlights the areas requiring Government action.Despite the urgent tone

I personally think they are under cooking the supply shortfall.

Supply has not been meeting demand for at least the past 3 years as evidenced by Methanex shutting in production and on selling their gas to the electricity market, and Ballance being unable to secure a longer term gas supply agreement.

This year we are tracking to produce ~87PJ and the market is already much more than 10PJ under supplied. Balance alone is looking for something like 7.5PJ and Methanex could more than double their production of the gas was there. Only ten years ago we were using 195PJ.

This critical energy security problem will of course come as no surprise to readers of this Substack. My very first post in August 2023, “Cooking with the gas! or maybe not?”, was warning of this very issue.

More to come when I get a chance to get into the nuts and bolts of it.

