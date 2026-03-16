Fuel Security
A quick catch up with the Paul Brennan on New Zealand's fuel security.
Today I caught up with Paul Brennan to discuss New Zealand’s fuel security in light of recent developments in the Middle East and today’s updates from our Finance Minister.
Follow the link here to have a listen - LINK
Thanks
Larry
One impact of the current fuel price increases that wasn't mentioned in that video was the increase in fuel thefts now occurring. https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360951725/auckland-worker-discovers-diesel-siphoned-out-his-truck-prices-rise
We had a very suspicious visit from a guy to our out of the way rural property on Saturday evening. Said he was looking for a road numbered property that would have put him ~1.5 km away on the other side of the road, and no such address in any case. Exited our property pretty smartly when confronted with no front number plate and the partial ID on his back rego plate drew a blank with the Police when they searched it (suspected false plate).
My initial thought was that he was scoping our place for later but now I'm wondering if he thought our location was a possible location for a farm fuel storage tank. We don't have any fossil fuel requirements here so unless you can work out a way to steal EV battery charge you're outta luck on that front buddy.
I guess the question is , has Singapore or South Korea released oil products to us that were ordered after the war began ? That would give some reassurance, but I suspect everything on its way was ordered pre war .