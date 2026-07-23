Two choke points critical to the global economy.

Yesterday I caught up with Paul Brennan on RCR to discuss the current state of play in oil markets and what it could mean for inflationary pressure in NZ.

There is a lot going on around the world and it all impacts New Zealand.

The MOU between US and Iran didn’t last, and they are now into their 11th day of tit for tat strikes that are damaging civilian and energy infrastructure all over the region.

Iran-backed Houthi militants said they targeted two Saudi Arabian tankers in the Red Sea, potentially seeing the Strait of Bab El-Mandeb re-emerge as a choke point for the flow of oil to Asian markets.

Russia, the second largest refiner of diesel globally has sustained significant damage to it’s refining capacity and coastal shipping fleet in drone strikes over the past weeks.

China after significantly reducing oil imports in March looks to be re-entering the market.

Strategic reserves around the world are drawn down.

Crack spreads for diesel and jet fuels are approaching historical highs.

The executive summary is since the Iran conflict kicked off in February the world has largely avoided the worst effects of a crude oil crisis by consuming inventories, rerouting shipping and reducing demand. However, the resilience that enabled this adaptation is steadily being depleted. The greatest vulnerability has shifted from crude oil itself to refining capacity, diesel production and the logistics required to move refined fuels to market.

None of this bodes well for NZ as we remain critically dependent on imported refined fuels and petrochemical products.

The link to yesterday’s discussion can be found here.

P.s.

I have a longer form written piece on this topic that I hope to get out later this week - stay tuned.

Thanks as always.

Larry