New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
S F's avatar
S F
9h

So, what do YOU suggest? Short-, mid- and long-term...

Reply
Share
Peter L Collins's avatar
Peter L Collins
11h

More electrification, anybody? And non-oil generation. Rooftop with batteries are better than nothing, but very many rooftops are unsuitable. (Home batteries are essential to avoid the probably risks to the grid, caused by 'rooftop without batteries' - it's true, ask Google or Chat.)

Reply
Share
4 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LB · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture