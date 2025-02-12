New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Henderson's avatar
Brad Henderson
14h

I didn’t follow how you got the $225M number. If you assume 105 MW running continuously with a $150 PPA, then that is 105 x 24 x 365 x 150 =137,970,000 is it not? What am I missing. By the way, they will be able to get a PPA considerably lower than $150 with that volume.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
Peter Mac's avatar
Peter Mac
Feb 12

So there is no net change the one certainty is operating costs rise i note in recent announcements from Genisi they actually refer to wind and solar as intermittent they won't be retirering those coal units any time soon

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by New Zealand Energy
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture