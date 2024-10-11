I often find that people struggle to get their head around the concept of energy density. As such I came up with this little analogy to help explain the concept.

For the purpose of this analogy one fish represents one unit of energy.

Imaging you need to catch ten fish.

A high energy density system would be represented by ten fish in a bathtub. They are highly concentrated. You need very little infrastructure to catch the fish, just your hands. You can also catch them on demand as required.

A low energy density system would be represented by ten fish in a lake. There are still ten fish available, but they are highly dispersed. You need a lot of infrastructure, boats, nets, rods, etc. You also can’t easily catch then as required and bad weather on the lake will hamper your efforts.

This is the fundamental difference between nuclear, gas, oil & coal (high energy density) vs renewables (low energy density).