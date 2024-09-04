Ray walks through his cornfield one evening and hears a voice whispering, "If you build it, he will come." He suddenly imagines a baseball diamond in his cornfield with “shoeless” Joe Jackson standing in the middle. Annie, Ray’s wife, believes in Ray and his vision. She agrees to let him plow under part of their corn field to build a baseball field, at risk of financial hardship.

Build it and industry will come.

I see the New Zealand Inc. in the same way that I see Ray in the 1989 film Field of Dreams. We need to build it and industry will come.

This is in essence the chicken or the egg debate. Do we support the growth of the energy sector with growth in industrial demand or do we support growth in industrial demand with growth in energy?

History would suggest that energy is the pre-requisite for industry. Industries all over the world have emerged where there is an energy gradient to exploit, weather it is fertile arid soils, to harvest the energy of the sun through photosynthesis, or oil from the frozen arctic circle in Canada and Russia.

In the modern context businesses will often go as far as relocating to a different country in order to secure cheap energy.

The New Zealand context.

Politicians of an earlier era understood this relationship well and sought to encourage the development of large-scale energy sources from which industries could emerge.

The Manapouri hydro scheme facilitated the emergence of the Tiwai aluminum smelter. Kapuni gas facilitated the emergence the ammonia urea plant. Maui gas facilitated the emergence of the Motunui synfuels plant (now methanol plant). Abundant hydro electricity, natural gas, liquid fuels and coal facilitated the emergence of thousands of other industries and businesses across the length and breadth of the country. Every one of them entirely dependent on an energy source, and every one of them processing energy and matter to produce their goods in accordance with the laws of thermodynamics, either growing or dying.

Market conditions and a scarcity mentality.

The recent electricity crunch in New Zealand has been blamed on a lack of energy. Not enough rain, not enough wind, not enough gas. This is of course the immediate cause, but it is not the root cause.

The root cause is that our current market-based model ensures that we will remain a country of energy scarcity.

We have privatized and fragmented the energy sector and now have the inverse vision to Ray and his field of dreams. We have the “if they come, we will build it” approach to energy infrastructure. We need someone to buy the electricity or the gas before we will invest the capital necessary to exploit these energy sources. This can only result in continued scarcity.

The boards and CEO’s of our electricity generators have a fiduciary duty to provide a return to shareholders. They are competing with each other. No single entity has the capacity to radically overbuild and create energy abundance, that would ultimately result in very low energy prices. What we see instead is the boards of each of these companies all nervously biting their nails and looking across the fence to see what the competition is doing.

There is no better example of this than the offshore wind industry who are currently looking for the following things to enable them to secure the low-end estimate of $5.5 billion in capital to develop their first project:

long term power purchase agreements (someone to buy their electricity).

market reform to allow for strike rate pricing (guaranteed minimum pricing regardless market supply conditions) and / or curtailment pricing (being paid not to generate).

the transmission network infrastructure to support large volume intermittent generation, which requires a massive investment by Transpower (funded by NZ electricity consumers of course).

Each one of these things will have a material impact on the other generators in the market. Hydro, geo-thermal and coal generators for example will also be looking for curtailment mechanisms which pay them to keep their plants online and available, but not generating, while up to 1GW of offshore wind generation erratically comes in and out of the grid.

So, they watch, and they wait, only investing in token incremental additional generation such as 100MW of solar, which has a capacity factor of 15%, so it only produces 15MW on average with a relatively predictable generation profile. As such there is no risk that it will de-stabilize the market. It looks good on the ESG report but does little to address the scarcity in the market.

The biophysical reality.

In order produce anything, from the flesh on our bodies, to the 828m tall Burj Khalifa tower, humans, like every other life form on the planet, process both energy and matter in adherence with the laws of thermodynamics.

The growth of an economy processing both matter and an energy follows an S-curve, with rapid growth at first then stagnation as the networks and associated entropy increase, then an eventual collapse if there is not enough energy entering the system to both maintain and to grow.

In New Zealand we have lots of matter, but we must also have abundant energy in order to attract capital.

If NZ Inc. is going to grow economically, to sustain, or even improve our standard of living, we need a large increase in domestically produced net primary energy. The energy in New Zealand must be abundant and cheap.

If we build energy infrastructure that is reliable, has high energy density, integrates well with existing distribution infrastructure, and creates a large over supply, the capital will come.

If we do nothing entropy will collapse the system.

The good news.

The government is the majority shareholder in New Zealand’s four biggest electricity generators.

This makes the Govt uniquely well positioned to invest these vast dividends they have been receiving from our excessively large electricity bills into new generation infrastructure.

This is of course the only ethical thing to do when the tax payer paid for these dividend generating assets in the first place, and when you proclaim to want the brightest possible future for the country.

The second item of good news is that in the 70’s, New Zealand’s far more visionary politicians had the plans drawn up for just the infrastructure we need. A nuclear power station.

It’s time to dust these plans off and update the design to one of the more modern fail safe, earthquake proof designs, then - build it and they will come.

P.s. I will admit that this has been made somewhat harder after the previous government blew all the money on sour dough and teddy bears in the window.