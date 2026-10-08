New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Winston Moreton's avatar
Winston Moreton
Oct 9

A good long read especially following the links about decline of civilisation. Entropy again and the degree to which modern human societies have harnessed more external energy than any other life form on Earth.

Also again a nod to the purveyors of the scarey dry-year myth 😱 which has conditioned politicians to believe kiwi homeowners should produce their own power by using their own resources to import expensive batteries and solar panels. The government and kiwi tradies recenty lost $476m according to Newsroom...

https://newsroom.co.nz/2026/10/02/solarzero-tradie-welcomes-move-to-hold-directors-accountable/

The simple fact remains the NZ electricity hydro powerlines system, built and paid for by our tipuna forebears, for kiwi homes is now being manipulated by overseas high energy users. It is also being manipulated to produce an income stream for Ministers of Finance dating back to 1980 when Robert Muldoon and Bill Birch put the price to consumers up by a factor of 60% to fund the refund of the superannuation scheme that the Kirk government had up and running.

The present administration has proposed a similar levy. Electricity consumers to pay for a gas LnG port proposal. A tax by another name. Totally unnecessary given the Southern Lakes are full to overflowing.

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Nathan Surendran's avatar
Nathan Surendran
Oct 12

Spreading the gospel. Ka rawe!

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