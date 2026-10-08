This week I spoke to the team at Wellbeing Waikato which is a a research, knowledge and storytelling project focused on social equity, affordability and abundance in the Waikato.

Harvey Brookes and the team at Wellbeing Waikato are focused on housing, food and energy. As part of this they run a program called the “Waikato affordable energy challenge” and central to this is a webinar series that explores more deeply how electricity affordability affects wellbeing for people in the Waikato.

The energy challenge features an affordable energy webinar series that seeks to answer four questions:

How does the electricity system actually work—and why is it designed this way? What drives power prices, and how could they be made more affordable? How does energy affordability affect household and community wellbeing? What would a better system look like—and how do we get there?

The presenter list is impressive and all presentations to date are published on the website. I think its a great resource for anyone wanting to get a broad range of perspectives on New Zealand’s energy system.

When Harvey originally approached me he wanted to step back and get more of a wide boundary perspective. This is exactly the perspective that a biophysical lens gives us, and I think explains much of what we are currently experiencing both locally and internationally.

If you’re interested in the big picture, what drives us, how we got here, and where we are headed it is my hope that this thesis can be used to better interpret the energy landscape we live in and in doing so have more productive conversations based in reality.

Discussions that recognise that the world we live in is essentially not the result of some conscious design but more one of humanity being carried along by the innate forces of biology and physics.

Over time it has also become increasingly apparent to me that modernity and the abundance we enjoy has obscured our understandings of the fundimental biological and physical constraints of life on earth.

I share the full presentation with you here, if this interests you I would recommend reading “Biophysical Realities” first. It’s a good primer.

I’d like to thank Harvey and the team for the work they are doing to further our understanding of energy and it’s influence in our lives. I highly recommend visiting the site and taking in the presentations to date.

P.s.

Its been incredibly busy lately. There is so much to write about and so little time. One thing that has caught my attention lately is the idea that households and businesses you should be able to buy and sell electricity to different parties. I’ll try and unpack some of the more interesting system level aspects of this over the weekend all going to plan.

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Larry