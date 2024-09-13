Delta net primary energy = Delta GDP.

It’s about as perfect correlation as you can get.

If our net primary energy is decreasing so is our GDP. Everything we do is about processing energy and materials.

The recent energy crunch as a result of depleting gas reserves and low hydro lake levels is making it increasingly difficult for industry to operate in New Zealand, as we see in this series of headlines.

My heart goes out to the hundreds of families directly affected by these closures.

The wider implications may not be so obvious, but they touch all of us who call New Zealand home:

Less exports and worsening of an already deeply negative balance of trade.

Less crown revenue to fund public services.

Increase utilization of social safety nets for our of work families.

Small businesses downstream of these industries faced with similar tough layoff decisions.

De-industrialization of the country due to decades of short sighted and complacent energy policy is a brutal and deeply saddening thing to watch.

Unfortunately, thermodynamics is a ruthless referee.

My thoughts are with you all.