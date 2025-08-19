A simple insight to our electricity system that tells a somewhat different story to what we are all too often told.

Demand.

Source MBIE electricity data tables.

We are using less electricity annually than we did ten years ago.

Wait what? That can’t be right! I hear you say.

We are electrifying everything and there are a lot of Teslas on the road these days. Surely we’re using more electricity, not less.

Well the numbers tell a different story and we are indeed using less electricity than we were ten years ago and every other year since then with the exception of 2022.

2014 total electricity consumption = 40.3 TWh

2024 total electricity consumption = 39.6 TWh

Our national total electricity consumption has been remarkably flat over the past ten years but is declining slightly.

Deindustrialisation.

The dropping electricity consumption is due to deindustrialisation as we can clearly see in the following chart.

Source MBIE Energy in New Zealand 2024

Our industrial users are either reducing their consumption and by association output via “demand management” or they are simply shutting up shop.

We see this most dramatically in the forestry products industry as we move from value added manufacturing to bulk commodity exports, namely logs.

Source MBIE Energy in New Zealand 2024

Generation.

Yet at the same time we have more generation capacity, quite a lot more.

Specifically large increases in wind, solar and geothermal over the past ten years..

So why are prices so high?

If we have less consumption and more generation why are prices not going down?

Surely supply and demand economics would suggest that prices should be going down?

Wholesale electricity pricing over the past ten years - Source Electricity Authority Wholesale Electricity Price Trends

Pricing.

New Zealand’s wholesale electricity market employs a pricing mechanism called marginal pricing.

In electricity markets like New Zealand’s Wholesale Electricity Market (NZEM), the price for all dispatched generation is set by the marginal unit, which is the last generator needed to meet demand. That unit’s offer sets the clearing price, which is then paid to all generators supplying at that node.

In essence this means the most expensive source of generation sets the price for all others cleared to generate at that time.

Fuel.

Electrical generation has to be perfectly matched to demand in real time. Wind and solar obviously only generate if the wind is blowing and the sun is shining. The system operator therefore has to use dispatchable generation to ensure that generation and demand are perfectly balanced.

Regulating the amount of hydroelectric generation is the obvious choice to fill the generation gaps but this is not always possible.

Because hydro has a dual role of providing base load, always on, generation and increasingly providing dispatchable firming capacity. As such our system is highly sensitive to lake inflows of rain and snow melt.

When there are low lake inflows we have to increasingly turn to gas and coal to meet demand.

Our natural gas supply is diminishing rapidly and supply does not meet demand. As such the prices are going up rapidly.

Residential, commercial, industrial and wholesale gas prices by quarter.

Utilisation.

Despite the build out of solar and wind we remain dependent on gas and coal to fill those gaps in generation and keep the grid stable.

The following chart of NZ’s top ten peak electrical demand periods shows this dynamic situation perfectly.

Source Transpower Weekly Insights

The pink segment near the top of each bar represents thermal generation which is coal and gas. Wind is the light blue near the bottom and solar is conspicuous by its absence.

Inversely when the sun rises and with it brings the winds the thermal component drops right out of the mix.

This means that gas and coal fired plants are under utilised despite their operating and maintenance costs not dropping and in some case increasing, particularly for coal, due to being operated in a stop start way that it is not designed for.

The cost of availability however has to be recovered some how and finds its way into our power bills.

Future Firming?

The biggest challenge for New Zealand is how to fill the generation gaps as our gas supply declines.

As I write this morning I see that news has broken that the Maui gas field is likely to shut down next year due to reducing production and rising per unit operating costs. This will further reduce the annual gas supply by about 15-20PJ, or approximately 15%, based on current production rates.

I continually return to the words of Lucius Annaeus Seneca "Increases are of sluggish growth, but the way to ruin is rapid"

We are running out of energy and out of time very quickly.

We don’t have a technically credible solution to the firming problem that can be deployed within in the rapidly diminishing timeframe we have left. Forward electricity pricing will reflect this reality as the increasing firming risk is priced in.

Buckle up folks this ride is going to be wild.

More on the gas situation in light of today’s news to follow in the coming days.

Thanks and please share far and wide as always.

Larry