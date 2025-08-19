New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graeme Jorgensen's avatar
Graeme Jorgensen
2d

Thank you, Larry, your analysis is both enlightening and - for New Zealanders - very concerning. Sadly, it comes as no surprise, as does the fact that these emerging issues are not clearly aired for the interest and education of the public.

What is most concerning, to me, is that there is an apparent lack of understanding of what the vague term, "firming", really means. You have noted, in earlier reports, that NZ relies on Hydro for its primary "firming" capacity - the essential factor that maintains the stability of the grid, that smooths out the wrinkles, big and small, that instantly meets a sudden rise or fall in demand.

This is better known as "Grid Inertia", the product solely of very large, heavy and rapidly rotating generators. Note especially, that "inertia" is the product of the mass times the square of the rotational speed of that mass. For large steam generators, that mass is huge (tens of tonnes), and the speed (in NZ, a 50 Hertz system), is 3000 RPM.

Now compare that fact to the potential inertia of a hydro generator (heavy, yes, but very low speed), or a gas turbine generator (lightweight metals and high speed), and likewise a geothermal power plant (also somewhat very low-powered).

Apart from the fact that Hydro might be the best "energy bank", it is far from being the best or even an adequate "firming" source. And we can forget the other options, they simply don't offer effective firming capability, at any level.

I would expect that your network operators should be very much aware of these facts, but they don't appear to have better options for firming capacity than what they're given. This is simply not good enough, and electricity users should be very concerned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
Stephen Reynolds's avatar
Stephen Reynolds
2d

Larry, you seem to be making two points;

1. That the “de-industrialisation” of NZ is (thankfully) reducing electricity demand and buying us time before the run down of gas hits us.

2. That the run down in gas got the memo and decided to counter that by closing the balance of the Maui field

Both leading to a rapidly approaching “Oh Shit” moment for the NZ Electricity user.

Firstly, I’m not overly worried about point one. Your second chart clearly shows the de-industrialisation is largely occurring in wood, pulp, paper & printing. Not surprisingly, because there is really only one paper product in much demand these days. Sad for the investors and workers in these industries but that’s where the puck is going. On the other hand, food processing is on the up in your chart and ‘feed the world’ is what NZ does so let’s move our investments from wood products to food and retrain the workers to go that way too. An ‘energy’ positive is that food processing generally happens at lower temperatures amenable to electric heating.

To your second point, in business and in life many make the mistake of doubling down on what challenges them, rather than accentuating the positives. How many guys do you know who, when the girl first said “No” doubled down on trying to win her affection all to no avail? This is how I’m viewing NZ’s affair with gas, we’ve had our fling, used what could be easily found and extracted. We need to move on. Shano is playing the jilted boyfriend and wants to go back to the well. That is gonna end badly, especially as he is taking $200M of our cash with him.

It’s time for NZ to dance with the new girl in town, the one who runs solar by day and batteries by night. Sure there are some challenges here with firming but the new inverters seem to do that even better than spinning turbines.

However, like all transitions this will be painful for many, and we need to ensure we bring everyone along on the journey. The current government is focused on gas and unwilling to put ‘our money’ behind a rapid build out of renewables. They are just kicking the can down an ever shortening road.

From a personal perspective; if you can afford it, if your business can afford it, if your Iwi can afford it, install solar panels and batteries and get off the gas to your own timetable rather than waiting to be forced off. Because forced off you will be, it’s just a matter of time and sequence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture