Electricity is about to get more expensive
Some insights of whats to come for the NZ electricity market.
A simple insight to our electricity system that tells a somewhat different story to what we are all too often told.
Demand.
We are using less electricity annually than we did ten years ago.
Wait what? That can’t be right! I hear you say.
We are electrifying everything and there are a lot of Teslas on the road these days. Surely we’re using more electricity, not less.
Well the numbers tell a different story and we are indeed using less electricity than we were ten years ago and every other year since then with the exception of 2022.
2014 total electricity consumption = 40.3 TWh
2024 total electricity consumption = 39.6 TWh
Our national total electricity consumption has been remarkably flat over the past ten years but is declining slightly.
Deindustrialisation.
The dropping electricity consumption is due to deindustrialisation as we can clearly see in the following chart.
Our industrial users are either reducing their consumption and by association output via “demand management” or they are simply shutting up shop.
We see this most dramatically in the forestry products industry as we move from value added manufacturing to bulk commodity exports, namely logs.
Generation.
Yet at the same time we have more generation capacity, quite a lot more.
Specifically large increases in wind, solar and geothermal over the past ten years..
So why are prices so high?
If we have less consumption and more generation why are prices not going down?
Surely supply and demand economics would suggest that prices should be going down?
Pricing.
New Zealand’s wholesale electricity market employs a pricing mechanism called marginal pricing.
In electricity markets like New Zealand’s Wholesale Electricity Market (NZEM), the price for all dispatched generation is set by the marginal unit, which is the last generator needed to meet demand. That unit’s offer sets the clearing price, which is then paid to all generators supplying at that node.
In essence this means the most expensive source of generation sets the price for all others cleared to generate at that time.
Fuel.
Electrical generation has to be perfectly matched to demand in real time. Wind and solar obviously only generate if the wind is blowing and the sun is shining. The system operator therefore has to use dispatchable generation to ensure that generation and demand are perfectly balanced.
Regulating the amount of hydroelectric generation is the obvious choice to fill the generation gaps but this is not always possible.
Because hydro has a dual role of providing base load, always on, generation and increasingly providing dispatchable firming capacity. As such our system is highly sensitive to lake inflows of rain and snow melt.
When there are low lake inflows we have to increasingly turn to gas and coal to meet demand.
Our natural gas supply is diminishing rapidly and supply does not meet demand. As such the prices are going up rapidly.
Utilisation.
Despite the build out of solar and wind we remain dependent on gas and coal to fill those gaps in generation and keep the grid stable.
The following chart of NZ’s top ten peak electrical demand periods shows this dynamic situation perfectly.
The pink segment near the top of each bar represents thermal generation which is coal and gas. Wind is the light blue near the bottom and solar is conspicuous by its absence.
Inversely when the sun rises and with it brings the winds the thermal component drops right out of the mix.
This means that gas and coal fired plants are under utilised despite their operating and maintenance costs not dropping and in some case increasing, particularly for coal, due to being operated in a stop start way that it is not designed for.
The cost of availability however has to be recovered some how and finds its way into our power bills.
Future Firming?
The biggest challenge for New Zealand is how to fill the generation gaps as our gas supply declines.
As I write this morning I see that news has broken that the Maui gas field is likely to shut down next year due to reducing production and rising per unit operating costs. This will further reduce the annual gas supply by about 15-20PJ, or approximately 15%, based on current production rates.
I continually return to the words of Lucius Annaeus Seneca "Increases are of sluggish growth, but the way to ruin is rapid"
We are running out of energy and out of time very quickly.
We don’t have a technically credible solution to the firming problem that can be deployed within in the rapidly diminishing timeframe we have left. Forward electricity pricing will reflect this reality as the increasing firming risk is priced in.
Buckle up folks this ride is going to be wild.
More on the gas situation in light of today’s news to follow in the coming days.
Thanks and please share far and wide as always.
Larry
Thank you, Larry, your analysis is both enlightening and - for New Zealanders - very concerning. Sadly, it comes as no surprise, as does the fact that these emerging issues are not clearly aired for the interest and education of the public.
What is most concerning, to me, is that there is an apparent lack of understanding of what the vague term, "firming", really means. You have noted, in earlier reports, that NZ relies on Hydro for its primary "firming" capacity - the essential factor that maintains the stability of the grid, that smooths out the wrinkles, big and small, that instantly meets a sudden rise or fall in demand.
This is better known as "Grid Inertia", the product solely of very large, heavy and rapidly rotating generators. Note especially, that "inertia" is the product of the mass times the square of the rotational speed of that mass. For large steam generators, that mass is huge (tens of tonnes), and the speed (in NZ, a 50 Hertz system), is 3000 RPM.
Now compare that fact to the potential inertia of a hydro generator (heavy, yes, but very low speed), or a gas turbine generator (lightweight metals and high speed), and likewise a geothermal power plant (also somewhat very low-powered).
Apart from the fact that Hydro might be the best "energy bank", it is far from being the best or even an adequate "firming" source. And we can forget the other options, they simply don't offer effective firming capability, at any level.
I would expect that your network operators should be very much aware of these facts, but they don't appear to have better options for firming capacity than what they're given. This is simply not good enough, and electricity users should be very concerned.
Larry, you seem to be making two points;
1. That the “de-industrialisation” of NZ is (thankfully) reducing electricity demand and buying us time before the run down of gas hits us.
2. That the run down in gas got the memo and decided to counter that by closing the balance of the Maui field
Both leading to a rapidly approaching “Oh Shit” moment for the NZ Electricity user.
Firstly, I’m not overly worried about point one. Your second chart clearly shows the de-industrialisation is largely occurring in wood, pulp, paper & printing. Not surprisingly, because there is really only one paper product in much demand these days. Sad for the investors and workers in these industries but that’s where the puck is going. On the other hand, food processing is on the up in your chart and ‘feed the world’ is what NZ does so let’s move our investments from wood products to food and retrain the workers to go that way too. An ‘energy’ positive is that food processing generally happens at lower temperatures amenable to electric heating.
To your second point, in business and in life many make the mistake of doubling down on what challenges them, rather than accentuating the positives. How many guys do you know who, when the girl first said “No” doubled down on trying to win her affection all to no avail? This is how I’m viewing NZ’s affair with gas, we’ve had our fling, used what could be easily found and extracted. We need to move on. Shano is playing the jilted boyfriend and wants to go back to the well. That is gonna end badly, especially as he is taking $200M of our cash with him.
It’s time for NZ to dance with the new girl in town, the one who runs solar by day and batteries by night. Sure there are some challenges here with firming but the new inverters seem to do that even better than spinning turbines.
However, like all transitions this will be painful for many, and we need to ensure we bring everyone along on the journey. The current government is focused on gas and unwilling to put ‘our money’ behind a rapid build out of renewables. They are just kicking the can down an ever shortening road.
From a personal perspective; if you can afford it, if your business can afford it, if your Iwi can afford it, install solar panels and batteries and get off the gas to your own timetable rather than waiting to be forced off. Because forced off you will be, it’s just a matter of time and sequence.