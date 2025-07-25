New Zealand Energy

Graeme Jorgensen
4d

Thank you, Larry, this is a very compelling argument. I have long observed that Australia tends to follow New Zealand in many areas of life, including politics and economics. Sadly, the greatest similarity appears to be in the behaviour of far too many Kiwi’s and Aussies.

People are troubled by the truth of their predicament - something that we all see as being beyond our personal control - and, instead of positive action, we try to isolate ourselves from the reality. Far too many refuse to read or hear the news, especially the analyses which are directly related to our shared well-being.

It seems to me that our two nations (just like many others), share the same clear evidence of economic decline. We are no longer strong and prosperous nations with sustained and ever advancing living standards and economic output.

The data and trends clearly answer your question: Yes, deindustrialisation is baked in. This is the present trajectory for many in the West. The BRICS are laughing, all the way to the bank.

Peter Mac
4d

I am on holiday in Australia and they are in the same position with slow strangulation via 2050 targets fortunately the mining driver relies on desei both countries are incapable of making the hard decisions

