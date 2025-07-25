New Zealand’s economy is not doing so well. Annual GDP growth to March 2025 is sitting at -1.1% meaning our economy is contracting.

The most recent March update shows 0.8% growth for the quarter, but if the Performance of Manufacturing Index is anything to go by the rest of the year will likely be negative which would mean a second consecutive year of recession.

To quote the BNZ (Bank of New Zealand) latest PMI update;

The seasonally adjusted PMI for June was 48.8 (a PMI reading above 50.0 indicates that manufacturing is generally expanding; below 50.0, that it is declining). While this was up from 47.4 in May, it was not enough to see the sector climb out of contraction. The survey was also well below the average of 52.5 since it began.

There is an almost endless stream of economic commentary as to why this is the case. Tariffs, global instability, cost of living, soft demand, high capital costs, low productivity, etc. All of which will be true to varying extents.

What is missing from the discussion however, is the fact that our economy is severely energy constrained. Everything in the economy requires energy. Energy is the master resource.

There is around 80-100 PJ (petajoules) of energy missing from our economy in the form of natural gas. This represents a huge amount of under utilised productive capacity, with industrial plants either running at low rates or shut down.

For context New Zealand’s total net primary energy in recent years has been ~850PJ, so this represents around a 10% reduction in energy available to the economy.

Industrial and commercial gas users are struggling to secure supply contracts and those who do manage are facing massive cost increases.

As gas is a key source of firming capacity for the electrical grid, and we are increasing dependent on firming as we deploy more renewables. This lack of gas is also affecting electricity prices as the cost of firming capacity for those cold, dark, windless mornings and evenings goes up.

In economic terms this represents low utilisation of capital and low productivity. In simple terms we have machines and nothing to run them, and in turn no jobs and less opportunity for people.

The GIC’s (Gas Industry Co.) most recent Gas Supply and Demand Study issued in September 2024 shows the effects of our rapidly depleting gas supply to our productive capacity, which had already declined significantly since the early 2000’s when we were using nearly 235PJ of gas annually.

This chart starts in 2024 which has already seen a drop in the gas supply from the early 2000’s peak of around 235PJ. The black hatched area represents industrial closures due to a lack of natural gas and an inability to fuel switch.

It transpires that this 10 month old report is already out of date. The rate of decline in our gas supply has accelerated further and there have been significant write downs (greater reductions in reserves than predicted) in 2025 reserves reporting as I recently wrote about.

The electricity sector has actively pursued fuel switching due to gas supply uncertainty and has built out some alternative capacity in the form of wind, solar and geothermal. It has also resorted to stockpiling increasing amounts of coal for thermal capacity.

For other users through it’s not so easy to change fuel sources. Some, like Fonterra, have electrified parts of their gas plant, but not without significant CAPEX and OPEX implications.

Furthermore, electrification of existing gas plant can be a case of jumping out of the pan and into the fire, as the electricity market is also fuel constrained for firming. Heavy industrial users often have to sign up to demand management, which means production curtailment and lower productivity, in order to secure an electricity supply contract.

High temperature process heat applications however are much harder to fuel switch and will likely shut down if gas can not be secured at a reasonable price.

This issue sits at the root of our inability to grow the economy outside of debt funded government expenditure.

Can we recover from this situation by fuel switching or is wide spread deindustrialisation baked in?

That’s the topic of the next article where we will take a look at Biogas - The new kid on the block

Thanks for reading and have a great weekend!

Larry