As discussed over the past couple of days we have the perfect storm of dwindling gas supplies coupled with low hydro lake levels.

The system operator is working to “change the contingent storage release boundary”, which simply put means lower the level that hydro lakes can be drawn down (go lower than resource consented low level).

This will be a necessary mitigation but is akin to eating your seed corn.

The further we draw the lakes down the more ideal conditions need to be to re-fill them again before next winter.

The following is a graph of the South Island hydro lakes storage. The solid black line is where we are now. The dashed lines are various scenarios based on ability to refill the lakes over spring and summer. The green dashed line is the mean storage level.

Only one of the scenarios has lake levels above the mean and here’s why I think that is wildly optimistic.

The lakes are filled by a combination of spring snow melt and rain over the season. Rain fall typically accumulates the most in winter and spring. Noting that we haven’t had a lot of winter rain this year.

Snow isn’t looking too flash either.

What this means is that we are dipping lower into the lakes this winter, we won’t have much snow melt at all and we will not likely have any more meaningful gas supply next year.

The analysts will say that its ok as we have enough renewables coming on that will displace the gas. My prediction, inversely, is that gas will drop out faster than alternatives come in. Also, that geothermal is the only comparable “renewable” that can be substituted for gas as it has similar capacity factors and can be modulated to follow demand.

Pray for biblical rain and snow this spring folks or next winter will be even more crazy than this one has become the past few weeks.