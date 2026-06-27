New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Ross Boswell's avatar
Ross Boswell
4d

Great analysis, thanks.

One thing that you haven't considered is the value to NZ of the things consuming power. Data centres employ very few and pay minimal tax by offshoring their profit -- why would we want to host them?

The aluminium smelter ditto: it pays less in salaries and wages to NZ staff than it receives in subsidies, and pays less than $5million/yr in corporate tax. Its 5TWh/yr power consumption could be diverted to the 5TWh/yr industrial gas substitution need that you calculate.

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Stephen Reynolds's avatar
Stephen Reynolds
4d

Well done, Larry. Back of the envelope is always a good starting point &/or reality checker. I’m totally frustrated that people like you and Rewiring Aotearoa are left to do & lead all this work. I guess it’s necessary when the politicians seem to be beholden to their funders & are telling the bureaucrats to tow the party line.

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