If you were to ask the average person on the street if they thought New Zealand’s annual electricity use had increased over the past decade I’m quite certain the answer would be a resounding yes.

This would seem entirely logical considering the general narrative datapoints we have.

We are electrifying more and more things, there are lots more EV’s on the roads, heat pumps being installed all over the place and we still have net population growth.

Another data point supporting the conclusion that electricity use has increased over the past decade is that new solar and wind farms are regularly popping up around the country.

Data diverging from the narrative.

When we look at the data though nearly everyone will be surprised to know that in 2024 we used less electricity than we did in 2014.

Source MBIE electricity data tables.

Although the scaling of this chart exaggerates the trend, and electricity use in 2024 will only be around 1% less than in 2014. It would be fair to say that electricity use over the past decade has basically been structurally flat. Efficiency will be a contributing factor but the key take away is that there is no growth in electricity use, and definitely not the compounding growth we would expect.

Generation capacity diverging from use.

Meanwhile over the same decade we have added significant generation capacity. Since 2014 we had added a bit over 1GW of installed capacity, an increase of 10.6%.

Source MBIE electricity data tables

Where is the divergence?

On face value this does not make a lot of sense and raises a couple of key questions.

If consumption is not increasing despite generation capacity increasing by more than 10% why are prices rising?

Why is consumption not increasing in response to increased generation capacity?

To answer this, we need to take a closer look at the consumption trends.

Here we can clearly see the following trends for the past decade:

The commercial and agricultural use are very flat.

Residential use has increased steadily and now exceeds industrial use.

Industrial use started to drop rapidly in 2019 falling to levels not seen since the early nineties in 2024.

Invisible rationing

The drop in industrial consumption is not a function of a lack of demand, it is instead a function of a lack of supply.

The demand is still there, but behind the scenes electricity has been rationed.

We don’t call it rationing, instead preferring to use the more palatable term industrial “demand management”, but what it means in the NZ context is that large businesses like the aluminum smelter reduce production to free up electricity supply for the rest of the country.

Similarly smaller industrial users self-ration due to price sensitivities, often stopping production and idling plant if the wholesale electricity prices get too high.

Industrial load is price responsive in a way that residential is not. So, the system naturally rations through price. This is not a conspiracy it’s a function of physics meeting economics.

For NZ households, who typically pay a contracted per KWh hour charge, the lights still work and the jug can be boiled anytime, which makes the industrial situation largely invisible. Rising power price inflation is of course a major household concern but unless you are following the situation closely, you’re likely unaware of the extent of industrial curtailment happening around the country.

Political Implications

Readers of this Substack will appreciate that production is downstream of energy.

Production in the real economy is the result of combining materials and energy. Energy constraints directly limit productive capacity. This issue is squarely at the heart of NZ’s productivity problem.

From the government’s perspective the falling industrial electricity use trends above are bad for the “growth for growth” narrative, but the way that it is unfolding is the best of a bad situation heading into an election year.

The worst outcome in an election year would be that wide swathes of the voting public are directly affected. If the people head home from work and shortly after find that they can’t cook dinner, heat their homes or use their various devices because there is a brown our or black out it’s not going to go well at the polling booths. To date the public have been insulated demand management, the big industrials have taken the load off a stressed grid. Households are experiencing rising prices, but not blackouts, and won’t, provided we get regular rain and keep Huntly well maintained.

Big industrials don’t typically lay off staff because of intermittent demand management. This means that most of the collateral damage to date has been limited to the central North Island towns of Raetihi, Tokoroa and Kinleth. But the deindustialisation is metastasizing to other parts of the country. The government is now in a race against time to prevent more news like the Nelson Eves valley sawmill consulting on closure with their staff.

From the perspective of the big generators, it’s also bad, firstly because deindustrialisation will ultimately lead to falling demand which does not bode well for their future, especially when a bit over 1GW of capacity has been added to the grid in the past few years which needs to deliver a return on investment.

Perhaps even more significantly it drags the big generators into the politics of energy and threatens their social license.

Business desk reported last week that Forsyth Barr has cut the target price of the big four generators by between 2.2% to 4.5% based on political intervention risk. As we head into next year’s election, the current minor coalition parties are both campaigning on interventions. Act advocating for further privatisation and NZ First floating the idea of re-nationalisation.

Why is energy use and generation capacity diverging?

One word – fuel.

Having capacity without fuel is akin to having a great car in the driveway with an empty tank. The car has a huge capacity to travel but is limited by fuel.

So much of our electricity system now relies on intermittent “fuel”, gas-powered generation now included. We have a steadily increasing build out of capacity to generate but are all too often fuel constrained, be it wind, water and now gas.

Further aggravating the issue, we simply do not have enough storage. We oscillate between spring of 2025 feast conditions and winter of 2024 famine conditions, largely subject to the seasonal flows of energy in the environment.

Our hydro schemes are often touted as being the storage solution, but the reality is that there is not actually all that much storage, and our systems are more akin to “run of the river” than is ideal to meaningfully solve the seasonal storage problem. Due to the market structure, they are not operated in a coordinated fashion and also have the competing internal double duty of hydro backed hedging and short term firming.

This is why we are seeing increasingly complex and expensive options like lake Onslow pumped hydro re-emerging into the NZ energy system debate. This is however going to be many years away, if it even happens at all, and would be a case of too little too late. From a biophysical perspective it’s a textbook example of diminishing returns on complexity. The fact that NZ is now contemplating multibillion-dollar pumped storage shows how far we are down the diminishing-returns curve. We must invest ever more capital and complexity to harvest the same number of joules.

In the short-term, ideological positions are being abandoned and we are storing more coal at Huntly. The practicalities of this solution being that coal is currently relatively cheap to procure and can be stored in large volumes indefinitely at almost no cost. Coal is not a long-term solution, but it works precisely because of physical properties.

Future growth?

The issue gets even more complex when we consider what the future of the New Zealand economy might be a few years from now.

When reading the Transpower’s future grids consultation paper it becomes apparent that there is an expectation that NZ will be home to a synthesis of traditional primary industries and a green energy powered tech industry.

“Our primary industries will still be the nation’s economic powerhouse in 2050, supported by the new and emerging fields of technology and digital-based industries, next-generation farming and low-carbon fuel production.”

For this to be true, we must ask what is the value proposition that New Zealand presents to data centers and energy hungry tech? Especially when they can get a GJ of natural gas at the Texas Permian/Waha hub for cents in the dollar? Digital industries chase low-cost, firm electricity, not high-price intermittent supply. NZ currently offers the opposite of what they are attracted to.

Similarly, commercially viable low carbon fuel production remains elusive globally simply due to the physics. Taking low energy density, high entropy, energy and converting it to a low entropy high energy density fuel involves a lot of energy conversions, all of which result in loses of usable energy, which in turn results in a very high cost of production.

In contrast I’m quite encouraged and excited by the work OpenStar are doing with fusion in Wellington. Fusion represents the exact opposite of NZ’s current trajectory, extremely high energy density and extremely low entropy, the two characteristics that has historically pursued to build the modern industrial economy.

While it’s good to be aspirational we also need to keep our current economic foundations viable while we work on the future aspirations.

Conclusion

What New Zealand is confronting is not an investment problem, but a physics problem. We can’t legislate the wind to blow or the rain to fall. We’ve built capacity, not resilience. Installed megawatts, not joules. The next phase of energy policy must start from physical reality, not from spreadsheets. Because when a country’s energy system begins rationing quietly in its industrial heart while calling it growth, the mirage becomes dangerous.

Growth as an objective no longer aligns with the energy system we actually have. The numbers show an economy quietly adapting to scarcity, not abundance. If we want a resilient and prosperous New Zealand, we’ll need to re-anchor our idea of growth to a net-energy reality, to the surplus that remains once the turbines stop spinning and the rivers stop running high. That’s where the real measure of progress now lies.

Capacity is a promise, energy is a delivery. NZ has invested in promises while letting the fuel system wither.

Until NZ aligns its energy policy with wide boundary physical reality, not narrow boundary financial models, we will continue to drift toward managed scarcity. But recognising the problem is the first step toward rebuilding resilience.

Thanks for reading, please feel free to share far and wide. I write these articles in attempt to demystify our energy landscape and help develop broader energy literacy. Have a great thought provoking day!