New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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alex's avatar
alex
7d

Good job Larry! It is a big topic with many deep nuances.

This line is wrong "Given that pine is about 0.5 tonne per cubic metre, this equates to around four to six litres of diesel per tonne of wood harvested." A JAS cube is generally equated to 1 tonne. Your misunderstanding arises from the inherent confusion pervasive through the whole woody biomass sector of the water content present (Wet or Dry basis). This is a similar and related issue to Lower Heating Value (LHV) and Higher Heating Value (HHV).

Fresh pine logs are over 50% water.

This water issue is the downfall of most woody biomass energy schemes. For example the latest poster child of Torrefied Biomass, and related to recent massive grants from EECA.

https://www.inderes.dk/en/analyst-comments/taaleri-joensuu-biocoals-bankruptcy-casts-a-shadow-over-bioindustry

The only chance woody biomass has of being thermodynamically and financially viable is if the water is extracted at source in the forest using energy derived from the wood at the very beginning of the supply chain.

If you see a heavy truck hauling 30 tonnes of logs along the highway you are watching 15 tonnes of wood and 15 tonnes of water moving at 90kmh (and of course 20 tonnes of steel and rubber).

You imply a comparison with a Fonterra milk tanker, this comparison has some validity with a few stark contrasts. The value of the full load of milk maybe $25,000, whereas the value of a full load of pulp logs maybe only worth $1,250. Thus the diesel cost of transport per $ value of load is tremendously different. The log transport cost maybe 20 times that of milk per $ transported.

Also the loading and unloading of milk and logs are very different in diesel used and other time and effort.

https://arborealenergy.co.nz/resources/

https://www.biocoal.co.nz/case_for_biocoal

https://www.biocoal.co.nz/drax

https://www.biocoal.co.nz/logistics_of_biomass

The 'gross' energy in a wet fresh tonne of pine is about 8GJ which is more than the energy in a barrel of oil.

However the energy margin can be negative if the biomass energy has the wrong foundation.

The bottom line in energy is always ERoEI

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Michael's avatar
Michael
7d

Superb article Larry, very timely and well informed. Really appreciate the detail you provide.

The Honest Sorcerer really hit it on the head with his take on diesel: without diesel, there is no (industrial) renewable energy.

Your analysis on wood pellets +++

Many thanks

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