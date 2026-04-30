New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Lindsay Wood's avatar
Lindsay Wood
4d

Many thanks for your posts, Larry.

While I am largely on board with the matters you discuss I would be glad to have your take on where energy efficiency fits into this. For example, if two commuters who had been driving to work separately decided to ride share, their per capita energy usage would have gone down but "it takes more money to do the same amount of real-world work " would not be the case.

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alex's avatar
alex
3d

I think food should always be included as a form of energy, more obvious in the past when almost all work was done by biological workers (human and beast).

We are all suffering from the parasitical 'financial economy' sucking the life blood out of the real economy.

How many rich people do you meet who made their money from doing real tangible physical activity?

A very small % of the population actually are productive in the real sense.

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