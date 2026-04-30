“Wealth is not money. Wealth is the capacity to do work.”

— Charles A. S. Hall

We’re all working just as hard, probably even harder, but somehow the bills just keep getting harder to pay.

Groceries, fuel, insurance, rates. Everything just costs more, and it feels like the pay cheques are not keeping pace.

The standard explanations we are given in the media are all familiar. Its attributed to inflation, supply chain disruptions, interest rates, power prices…

These things all matter. But they sit on top of something far more fundamental.

Money is a claim on energy.

In the immutable words of the energy aware economist Steve Keen, “Labour without energy is a corpse, and capital without energy is a statue.”

Simply put, energy is the capacity to do work.

And by “work” I mean everything that underpins daily life. Things like propelling your car down the road, boiling the jug, running tools in your workplace, lighting your home, keeping food cold in the fridge, producing the goods on supermarket shelves, getting the water to your tap, and countless other aspects of life.

In our modern fiat based system, money can be created without any direct physical constraint.

Energy cannot. It must be extracted, processed, and delivered from the environment. It is finite and governed by physics.

No amount of money will make your car move if you’ve run out of fuel on a deserted road.

Key things that are changing in New Zealand.

There are two diverging trends in New Zealand.

There is more money

Since COVID, the amount of money in circulation, what economists call M2, has significantly increased. This was intentional, and designed to stabilise the financial system. But it also increased the number of claims on the real economy.

There is less net energy per person.

At the same time, New Zealand’s net primary energy is reducing.

Domestic gas production has declined

Global oil flows have reduced due to Iran war.

Electricity production is not increasing.

On a per capita basis, available energy is falling

Most significantly the surplus energy available to do useful work is reducing.

Sources MBIE Energy in New Zealand series & Stats NZ population data

When we combine these two trends we get the simple result that it takes more money to do the same amount of real-world work.

More money to run your household appliances, more money to buy that coffee, more money to fill the fridge.

This is why it feels like you’re running harder just to stand still.

We haven’t run out of money. We’re running into the limits of what that money can buy. Once we see the economy as a physical system first, and a financial system second, a lot of what we are feeling starts to make sense.

If you found this line of enquiry interesting, I recommend “NZ’s Productivity Problem” which looks at the utilisation of capital.

P.s.

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Thanks as always.

Larry