New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Winston Moreton's avatar
Winston Moreton
2d

Thanks Larry. I'm just not sure whether the Big Four have the best interest of our lungs or their pockets in mind but it is a decision that appears to meet the government's wishes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Graeme Jorgensen's avatar
Graeme Jorgensen
2d

Good sense prevails, it would appear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture