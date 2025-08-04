A quick follow up to my Slow-moving train wreck piece on Saturday.

I am pleased to announce that a deal has been done and Huntly will retain the 250 MW dual fuel steam turbine (rakine unit) that was slated to be retired in February next year.

Genesis Chief Executive Malcolm Johns said one of the Rankine units was due to be decommissioned in February 2026. “To keep this unit in service out to 2035 requires significant investment. The agreements announced today are essential to making that investment and ensuring a fuel reserve is in place for energy security.” The agreements are for 10-year Huntly Firming Options (HFOs) covering 150 MW, 50 MW each for Contact, Mercury and Meridian. In addition, the agreements support Genesis’ establishment a solid fuel reserve of up to 600,000 tonnes for dry winters with low hydro inflows.

This is good news and a big relief.

More on this topic when a get a bit more time, but wanted to provide a quick update regarding this mornings welcome news.

Larry