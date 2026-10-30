New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Jane Shearer's avatar
Jane Shearer
21h

Travelling by bike/walking always makes me think about this - very roughly, 1 hour in a car is 1 day on a bike, 1 day on a bike is 3-4 days on foot.

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Phil Shane's avatar
Phil Shane
21h

Is travelling great distances really of great value to collective society? Most of what happens today is just an energy waste. We are trading planetary futures for stunts and fun rides (like orbiting the Moon) – what will 7 generations from now say about us?

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