The view over lake Wanaka from the beautiful Rippon Winery. Time and space collapsed for me to be here this week.

This week I was fortunate to be invited to speak on the Future of Energy at the Wao Summit in Wānaka. I joined Dr Tim Crownshaw for a wide-ranging discussion centred on a systems view of energy and its importance in our lives, what I like to think of as the biophysical context.

Tim is incredibly astute and someone I would describe as an energy philosopher. During our discussion, he spoke about energy as giving us the ability to collapse both space and time.

This may sound a bit abstract, but reflecting on it the following day, I thought it was an elegant way to describe one of the key influences that energy has in our lives that we perhaps take for granted.

Never before has the world felt so small, or the time taken to get somewhere, or get something, been so short. Within a day or so, we can reach the other side of the world. We can order something from Amazon and have it arrive from another continent within the same week.

Distance and time haven’t changed. Our ability to overcome them has.

For much of human history, many people lived their entire lives within a relatively small area around their birthplace. Travelling beyond it required a substantial investment of time and effort. Today, journeys that once took months can be completed in hours.

This has been made possible by energy, particularly the abundant, dense energy stored in hydrocarbons and our ability to turn it into useful work.

We have become accustomed to measuring distance in hours rather than kilometres, and waiting days for things that once took months. It is easy to forget the physical foundations beneath that convenience.

Will the future bring a further collapse of space and time, or will they begin to expand again?

I suspect your answer will depend, at least in part, on whether you see the world through the eyes of a technologist or an ecologist.

P.s.

If you’re finding value in these pieces, the best way to support this work is by subscribing, reading, sharing, and engaging with them.

I publish these pieces freely in the hope they help people better understand the role of energy in our lives.

It costs nothing to subscribe or access the full back catalogue of over 160 articles covering all sorts of energy related topics in New Zealand, which can be found here. However, if you choose to become a paid subscriber, that’s greatly appreciated, it allows me to dedicate more time to researching and writing.

Larry