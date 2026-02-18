Chat with Paul Brennan
A wide ranging chat with Paul Brennan on New Zealand's energy system.
Last week I had a great chat with RCR’s Paul Brennan on a wide range of energy topics. We touched on LNG, gas reserves, the electricity market design, nuclear and long term strategic thinking amongst other topics.
We only scratched the surface of these topics. However, I prefer these longer form discussions. They allow they to be unpacked more comprehensively to flush out some of the nuance, and to help listeners to gain a better understanding of how the whole system interacts.
A few points in that interview that were largely passed over.
Talk of intermittency presenting problems for the big incumbent generators if wind and solar inputs increase but nothing mentioned about distributed generation and battery storage uptake and its impact on the energy landscape. While lines company controlled home batteries (including V2G) isn't welcomed by many who are investing in these devices it does represent a significant combined generation capacity and storage potential. This is also apart from the consumption offsetting potential of DG which effectively reduces draw-down of hydro storage thereby utilising our hydro dams as a huge battery grid scale battery.
The storage potential of the gas transmission lines is mentioned but what total volume of gas is this? Also as the LNG strategy is being sold as a "dry winter" remedy surely we would expect the LNG once regassified when offloaded at the terminal to be stashed away as a reserve nest-egg for that purpose rather than just feed it into the national supply mains. Using it to supplement or boost everyday gas supply will surely negate the 'just in case' scenario that the public are being sold, and paying for by way of a 'gas tax' on their electricity bills.
The old chestnut of "batteries catch fire". So can a massive stockpile of coal but we've managed to mitigate that risk and current and incoming battery technologies including LiFePO, NA ion, Iron air and solid state have virtual solved the thermal runaway issue anyway. https://youtu.be/fb2BaANfCLg?si=rH2z7FKdCYeEnbBP
The possibility of utilising increased hydro capacity to boost their storage potential was mentioned but what of the potential of pumped hydro. Our current government was quick to cancel any moves in this direction but we are now seeing Australia going gangbusters on PH projects so are we missing something here?
The perception of increasing hydro generation capacity was presented as being potentially threatening to existing thermal generation investment at Huntly yet the same argument wasn't raised in regard to nuclear generation. Large scale nuclear investment would see a large part of the energy portfolio becoming redundant so how can that strategy be not considered wasteful spending?
In light of the combined presentations you are now putting together have you considered approaching Mike Casey and the Rewiring Aotearoa group in this regard? It would make for some truly inspiring and penetrating discussion I would imagine.
Note you need to click on audio to get it to play.