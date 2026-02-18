Last week I had a great chat with RCR’s Paul Brennan on a wide range of energy topics. We touched on LNG, gas reserves, the electricity market design, nuclear and long term strategic thinking amongst other topics.

We only scratched the surface of these topics. However, I prefer these longer form discussions. They allow they to be unpacked more comprehensively to flush out some of the nuance, and to help listeners to gain a better understanding of how the whole system interacts.

Follow this link.