Chat with Jessie Mulligan - RNZ
Energy is a hot topic this week - and rightly so.
Today I had a quick chat with RNZ’s Jessie Mulligan on the topic of LNG and few other curly questions.
Link to the audio - Link
Today I had a quick chat with RNZ’s Jessie Mulligan on the topic of LNG and few other curly questions.
Link to the audio - Link
No posts
Larry,
I watched your excellent interview with Bernard Hickey.
I think there are alternative scenarios that should be considered - set out here at the macro level.
Marsden Point holds substantial energy in the form of diesel which can easily be expanded if required. The infrastructure already exists. Also North Island - well placed from a generation / security perspective.
Modern large scale diesel recips eg Wartsilla offer up to 50 MW / unit and will run at near 60 % efficiencies - approaching the Carnot limit. This reduces fuel cost by about half vs say an open cycle GT peaker eg Whirinaki, Huntly.
The issue of gas for industrial non switchable plant - eg glass making, metal recycling will be addressed as follows.
Synfuels / Maui both shut this year - joined at the hip.
Not mentioned is the scale of Ballins urea plant and gas usage.
When their contract comes up for renewal - my guess - emphasises guess - is they won't be able to renew at economic prices. The plant will close - we will import urea from somewhere with low gas prices. Current account deficits are never an issue - as yet !
Under this scenario - and yes there are gas storage issues - sufficent gas may be available to run what's left - including the current 4 x 100 + 1 x 50 MW GE peakers for say two months in a dry year and existing smaller demabd users plus reticulated domestic etc.
Our only Capex would be the recip(s) - A hell of a lot less than the $ Billions in the air and available " off the shelf " from a number of very reputable suppliers.
I am assuming:
Regulators have come to their senses and OK'd existing contingent storage.
Pukaki is raised - but medium term and should be done under any scenario,
The big picture is that it is very doubtful that existing users will find LNG economic even with subsidies. There are alternative scenarios with substantially less Capex.
Your thoughts please ?
Here is another Green comment
No one in this government seems to do cost/benefit ratio checks. See the RONS debacle.
While DCF (discounted cash flow), is apparently unknown to Ms Willis to our detriment.
To build an extremely expensive LNG facility to augment electricity supply in dry Alpine years is stupid.
I'm not bothering to restate the other good arguments but rather to compare likely DCFs of two projects.
First, the LNG installation and subsequent infrastructure will occur over a short period thus will require a large immediate payment. If the project's life is limited by future supply or cost upward spiral ( similar to the fossil fuel shock caused by Russian attack on Ukraine for example) then we would be left with a redundant derelict terminal. Not to mention that such burning can only add more CO2 to our already excessive overdraft
On the other hand, a subsidised PV and battery for all suitable houses would be seriously more beneficial. An installation workforce can be relatively easily assembled, unemployment reduced, cheaper components got from China helping our trade balance and future maintenance and repair would have a skilled workforce.
As for the DCF, incremental expenditure over say a similar life to that adopted for the LNG facility would almost certainly reveal a better superior result.
I rest my case.