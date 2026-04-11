New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Ian Dunn's avatar
Ian Dunn
3d

Good chat on RCR. That consumption rate is high and the on flow effect to plastics will be a real problem.

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Mark O's avatar
Mark O
3d

I am also rather concerned that this crisis is fueling the spread of techno-evangelical dogma.

And by that I mean the creation of a camp of people who are as dogmatic in their thinking as their antagonists in the extreme climate denial type camp. One in which EV, battery, and intermittent overbuild solves all our plans today and to question that logic and those priorities is heresy.

It's just so unhelpful and I'm terrified this forceful narrative is going to ruin NZ with unproductive decisions. Maybe it's just my newsfeeds. Anyway, keep up the open-minded discussions Larry

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