On Friday I had a quick catch with with RCR’s Paul Brennan on the developments in the Iran war and what this means for fuel security back here in NZ.

The link to the audio can be found here.

I am increasingly concerned about the economic heart attack we are going to have as a result of this oil and materials clot in the Strait of Hormuz.

It turns out New Zealand is spending $200 million per week more on imported fuel than we were when this all started. For context this is about the same as our weekly export earnings from the red meat sector.

I see prices remaining elevated, particularly diesel and jet fuel, for the remainder of the year at least.

I say this because there has been so much damage to refineries, terminals, and pipelines in the gulf. Resurrecting a flow of crude oil, with the characteristics necessary to produce reliable amounts of diesel and jet fuel, will not happen immediately.

We are also seeing it in plastics, aluminium, fertiliser, and countless other products impacted by the war in Iran.

This is going to play out as a several billion dollar hole in the NZ economy for 2026 and very real pressure on the disposable income of New Zealanders. The word stagflation is going to become very familiar.

Thinking of you all during these troubling and uncertain times.

Larry