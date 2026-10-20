A typical New Zealand domestic solar system.

Building more generation is one thing. Finding customers for its output, at a price that pays for the investment, is another.

I’ve been thinking about distributed solar a lot lately. Household, farm and business systems to be specific, particularly when batteries are included.

The more I think about it, the more I think this is genuinely a disruptive technology and that we could be reaching a very interesting inflection point in New Zealand.

The systems are now well packaged as a retail product and the industry has figured out how to make installation and operation relatively simple for the general household consumer who just wants cheaper power bills and doesn’t really want to think about it anymore than that.

The economics are increasingly attractive for some consumers. With rising electricity bills, generating some of your own power can make a lot of sense.

How the aggregate of these individual household and business decisions could change the wider electricity system has been tickling my curiosity lately.

The data suggest that we could end up consuming more electricity while buying fewer units from retailers. At the same time, we could remain increasingly dependent on the grid during the most demanding periods of the year.

The combination of these less grid supplied energy but bigger peaks has interesting implications.

The big picture

First some context.

New Zealand’s electricity consumption has been mostly flat over the past decade.

Underneath that relatively stable total, the sector by sector demand has been changing. Residential consumption has grown while industrial consumption has fallen. In 2023, residential electricity consumption overtook industrial consumption.

Much of the industrial decline is due to closures and production cutbacks, particularly in wood processing and pulp and paper. Residential consumption growth due to population growth and increasing household consumption have mostly offset the fall in industrial demand.

The result is a system supplying roughly the same annual volume of electricity, with a bit of year on year variability, but to a changing mix of consumers.

Meanwhile, delivered electricity prices continue to rise. Electricity is second only to petrol and diesel in contributing to inflation and increasing pressure on businesses and household disposable incomes.

For homes and business who can afford the investment, and are not planning to move in the next ten years or so, solar offers a genuine way to reduce exposure to rising energy prices.

The rise of solar.

Solar and battery systems have become much more accessible. The equipment is increasingly a sophisticated packaged product, and installers can offer systems that require relatively little attention from an owner who mainly wants a smaller power bill. You no longer need to be an enthusiast tinkerer to understand and get the benefit of these systems.

The economics are still a bit nuanced though and whether a system stacks up financially still depends on the property. Roof orientation, shading, installation costs, electricity tariffs and the proportion of generation used on site all matter making it a more complex investment decision than many appreciate. A business like a farm with irrigation using electricity throughout the day will have a different investment case from a household that is largely empty until the evening. My home is a good example we are running at about 0.6KW during the day vs about 3.5KW at night when the family is all home cooking, having showers, and running various appliances.

Adding a battery changes the calculation again. It allows more solar generation to be used later, but adds capital cost and storage losses. The additional savings need to justify that additional investment.

Financing is another factor that changes how long it takes electricity savings to repay a loan with interest.

Despite these considerations, the attraction is clear. Consumers can invest in equipment that supplies part of their own electricity needs and reduces the amount they buy from the grid.

If electricity prices keep rising, which they are expected to due to lines charges, more people will consider installing their own solar system. Government policies that reduce upfront costs or make installations easier could conceivably accelerate that uptake.

Sales volumes falling?

This is where things start to change and it gets interesting. Households can increase their electricity consumption while simultaneously reducing energy purchased from the grid.

Individual homes depending on their situation may replace a petrol vehicle with an EV, for example, while installing enough solar to cover some of the additional electricity use. I appreciate that this is a big investment and not accessible to many but it is happening in a lot of homes around the country. Depending on when the vehicle charges and how much solar is used directly, the household could consume significantly more electricity overall without buying more from the grid.

The same principle applies to farms and businesses.

That means growth in electricity consumption does not necessarily translate into equivalent growth in retail sales or demand for electricity from large power stations.

However, trying to quantify this has been difficult given the information available from MBIE and the Electricity Authority. As such I am uncertainty as to the exact scale of the impact, but have a better sense of the direction of travel after digging into it more.

The first thing to appreciate is that distributed solar is not synonymous with household solar. The “distributed solar” category in the data can include commercial systems and solar farms connected to local distribution networks.

At the same time not every unit generated by rooftop solar eliminates a unit of retail sale. Electricity used within a property reduces that customer’s purchases. Electricity exported and bought by a neighbour can still pass through a retailer.

To establishing whether electricity purchases from the grid are falling as a result of business and domestic solar uptake, we need a consistent measure of household electricity imports, or a reliable estimate of household consumption and solar used on site.

Simply subtracting all distributed solar generation from residential consumption, which is what I did initially when looking into this, overstates the effect.

For now though, I think the reasonable conclusion is that growing solar self-consumption reduces purchases relative to what they would otherwise have been. Whether total residential retail sales are already in sustained decline needs a closer look at the data. I’ll keep working on it.

Low annual volumes, higher peaks.

Reducing annual electricity purchases is one thing. Reducing the grid capacity needed to supply consumers when demand is highest is another.

This is the energy vs power dynamic that New Zealand is grappling with. It is at the heart of discussions about firm generation, which is dispatchable generation independent of the weather or seasonal climatic conditions.

Households might generate a substantial share of their annual electricity from solar and still draw heavily from the grid on a cold winter evening. Multiplied across thousands of properties annual purchases could fall without a corresponding reduction in the network capacity needed to keep everyone supplied on a cold August evening. Solar on its own obviously contributes nothing to a winter peak after sunset.

There are two ways to look at this and both are correct. One view is that daytime solar can reduce other generation requirements and, where operating conditions permit, allow hydro water to be conserved for later use. The other view is that this in turn lowers overall system utilisation, introduces significant complexity and drives up overall system costs.

More importantly for this article it does mean that annual generation figures tell us only part of the story.

This is obviously where batteries can help dampen the peaks. Their contribution however depends on their power output, storage capacity and how much charge remains when they are needed.

A household battery operated to minimise its owner’s bill will not necessarily provide the greatest benefit to the local network or national system. The timing of charging and discharging matters.

I know there is a lot of work going into figuring out how to best design a system of suitable tariffs and coordination, so that distributed batteries can become a useful source of flexibility. Vehicle to grid (V2G) is one example and I think the introduction of multiple trading relationships, the ability to buy and sell to different retailers, could unlock more potential in this space. More to come on this another day.

Without system wide coordination, total electricity purchases from the grid could fall, while the most demanding peak supply events remain and likely increase in amplitude.

Larger amplitude peaks during the August cold snaps this year - Source Transpower

Building into a falling market?

For the generators and retailers, the uncertainty is about both the volume and timing of future sales. Transport and industrial electrification are expected to increase electricity consumption. Distributed solar could supply some of that anticipated growth. Meanwhile the realities of industrial electrification could lead to further business closures removing more of the existing demand. Realistically all three will likely happen simultaneously, what the net outcome will be I am not sure. I think this uncertainty is at the heart of Mercury and Contact’s active participation in large scale data centre projects.

We all appreciate that new generation will still be needed as existing plant retires and gas availability declines. Flat historical demand does not remove the need to replace supply. However, investors need to understand what customers will buy, when they will buy it and what they will pay.

More solar could put downward pressure on daytime wholesale prices while leaving firm winter supply expensive. The system can have plenty of annual generation (energy) and still struggle during particular hours of peak demand (power) or prolonged periods of low supply.

For Transpower and local distribution businesses, investment decisions also extend beyond annual energy volumes. Assets need replacing, reliability must be maintained, and the location and direction of electricity flows are changing.

In some places, batteries, flexible demand and better controls could defer physical asset upgrades. Elsewhere, more poles, wires and transformers will still be required.

The difficult aspect is working out which investment is needed, where, and when. I think the difficulty of this decision is often under appreciated particularly for many of the smaller rural local distribution businesses.

Figuring out what to do with this is no longer a simple asset lifecycle investment question.

Who pays for the network?

The cost of maintaining an electricity network does not disappear when customers buy fewer units, particularly if the peaks remain.

If part of those costs are currently recovered through a charge on each unit delivered, lower volumes create pressure to change the commercial structure.

This could mean a different balance of fixed charges, capacity charges and charges that vary with the time of use. It does not necessarily mean a single flat connection fee.

The electricity industry is clearly moving to increase fixed charges and to influence behaviour with time of use charges.

Charges that rewards reducing demand during a constrained period could also encourage private battery uptake and integration, that at scale has the potential to defer network investment.

There is a fairness issue here too. Households that rent, have unsuitable roofs or simply cannot afford the upfront capital costs of solar, have fewer opportunities to reduce the units of electricity they purchase from the grid. The market structure needs to be very careful not to leave these people carrying the costs that other customers have avoided while remaining connected to the grid.

Equally, consumers who genuinely reduce peak demand or provide useful flexibility to the wider system should receive recognition for the costs they help avoid.

As with all things, its complicated and all too often characterised by overly simplistic narratives.

Feedback loops

There is also potential for a feedback loop here.

Houses invest in solar and batteries primarily to reduce their power bills. If domestic solar uptake results in the Electricity Authority supporting a move to a larger proportion of the bill becoming fixed lines charges, there is less expenditure that behind the meter solar generation is able to offset. Similarly as daytime exports increase prices during that time of day fall making exporting surplus electricity less valuable.

That could make storage and flexible consumption more attractive, but storage also brings capability and it is not a big step from there to consider going off grid completely.

If fixed line charges get too high I would fully expect some homes to investigate going off grid reducing the customer base that pays for the network. However, that said reducing annual imports is much easier than supplying a property reliably through consecutive poor winter days. This requires considerably more generation, storage or backup but all homes are unique and a wood fire with a wetback for example changes that calculation a lot.

The key take away is that the market is dynamic and the economics of a household solar system will undoubtedly change as uptake increases, particularly if the savings expected over the life of the system are dependent of export buy back and the current fixed lines charges.

Is there an industrial opportunity?

One of the most worrying things I see in New Zealand in recent years is the industrial electricity demand falling. This is a deindustrialisation trend. This is a pathway to NZ becoming cold Fiji where a few tourist visit and not much else happens. Its also a pathway to being even more dependent on a increasingly turbulent world for everything we use but with less capacity to pay for it.

Writing these articles introduces me to interesting and insightful people. Sam Kivi of Grid Share is one of those guys. Sam has frequently told me that we get too hung up on dry year risk and talk too little about wet year waste, which is far more common in the New Zealand context.

He’s right of course and wide spread solar uptake combined with the wet year lake inflows should in theory make electricity very cheap. It often does with wholesale electricity prices often in the single cents per MWh range.

Some businesses can shift consumption into those periods. Others can store heat, charge equipment or adjust production schedules. For those consumers, growing solar supply could create an opportunity.

But much of industry needs reliable electricity across the day and throughout the year. Cheap daytime power alone will not resolve the economics of a process that must run continuously and where plant utilisation is everything.

If we want to arrest our industrial decline, we need to consider energy availability, firm supply, infrastructure and investment conditions together. An industrial policy that overlooks those requirements will not deliver.

Where does this leave us?

I still don’t know exactly how this will unfold.

The pace of deployment will depend on equipment costs, financing, tariffs, policy and the ability of networks to accommodate new systems. Continued reductions in the cost of technology should not simply be assumed. The worlds biophysical system is groaning under the strain of supplying our relentless global metabolism for energy and materials, manufacturing solar panels requires large amounts of both.

However, I do think distributed solar and batteries are changing the relationship between consumers and the electricity system.

Households and businesses will increasingly make their own investment decisions in response to the prices they face and solar offers a genuine choice for many. Collectively, those decisions could reshape retail sales, generation investment and network charging.

The real challenge is to make those individual investment decisions useful to the wider system.

We could buy fewer units of electricity and still need much the same capacity on a cold winter evening, or we could use batteries and flexible demand to reduce that requirement too.

How we price, coordinate and invest will help determine which outcome we get.

Change is upon us.

P.s.

It continues to be incredibly busy lately and I apologise for the fall off in articles as result. As always there is so much to write about and so little time. One of those topics, while we’re talking about Solar, is Kowhai park at Christchurch airport that seems to be having some commissioning issues and has tripped off two days in a row. I suspect there is an interesting story there about inverter based generation there somewhere.

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Larry