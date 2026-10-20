New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Bruce Mckay's avatar
Bruce Mckay
7d

Interesting piece…. This could be characterised as a type of ‘privatise the gains and socialise the losses’ by people that can install rooftop solar…. The increasing complexity of the system drives up costs for everyone… and lower utilisation as you suggest might happen will also drive up costs….

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1 reply by New Zealand Energy
GoZero's avatar
GoZero
6d

Thanks Larry.

Have you considered the role that improving the energy efficiency of housing could play in this? A study linked below looks at the impact of very high efficiency buildings with and without Solar PV on annual electricity demand and seasonal variation. It concludes that, for NZ's highly renewable grid, large-scale solar PV self-generation without improving building standards is not economically favourable from an electricity system perspective, because it increases the seasonal mismatch that drives infrastructure costs.

"A scenario of large-scale uptake of very high efficiency buildings leads to reductions in annual demand of −30% and seasonal variation of −50% in 2050 compared to a base case of current building standards. In comparison, a scenario with self-generation via solar PV without changes to the building standard reduces annual demand by −30% but increases seasonal variation by +40%. In a scenario where very high building standards are combined with solar PV, annual demand decreases by −65% and seasonal variation by only −4%."

See more here: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0378778823010563?via%3Dihub

M.W. Jack & H.B. Konings — "Seasonal variation in electricity demand of solar-powered net-zero energy housing in temperate climates," Energy & Buildings, 303 (2024), 113826. University of Otago, Dunedin. DOI: 10.1016/j.enbuild.2023.113826

I believe that it is likely wiser to improve the building fabric first. Interventions targetting homes that are cold, damp and mouldy, can also reduce child respiratory disease and the resulting burden on our health system, amounting to billions of dollars annually, while improving life and health outcomes for many children.

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