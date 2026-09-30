“Good bread is the most fundamentally satisfying of all foods; and good bread with fresh butter, the greatest of feasts.” – James Beard

A couple of weeks ago I was fortunate to listen to a presentation from John Cockburn. John is the President of the New Zealand Association of Bakers and was speaking at the 2026 GasNZ Forum to provide a baker’s perspective on the gas transition. More specifically, the importance of natural gas to the industry and concerns for the future.

I have obviously given our depleting natural gas resources a lot of thought. I’ve commented on the implications for Fonterra, Methanex, Balance and the electricity system, but I have to admit that bread was not on my radar until now.

Staple food – Big business.

John stated that New Zealand produces around 164 million loaves of sliced bread per annum, which represents both a staple food found in nearly every pantry across the country, but also about $700 million in value.

Baking is not just about sliced bread and there are countless other baked products produced across the industry. The total market is estimated to be approximately $1.5 billion.

The numbers are large but like most other industries in New Zealand this is a high volume low margin business that is very sensitive to input costs.

Typical bread aisle in a New Zealand supermarket - brought to you by natural gas, LPG and diesel.

Fuelling our stomachs.

The baking industry uses a range of fuels, largely depending on where the industrial facility is located. They all use electricity for a number or tasks throughout the plant, but the ovens consume the most energy and are predominantly gas fired.

In the South Island and parts of the North Island that do not have reticulated natural gas networks LPG typically heats the ovens. The rest of the North Island ovens primarily use natural gas from the network.

This may come as a surprise to you, it did for me. The baking industry uses around 250,000 GJ of natural gas across 13 sites in the North Island.

Toast - the perfect vehicle for butter.

So why gas?

Why does gas and LPG feature so prominently as the fuel for the ovens baking our bread?

It’s a combination of factors, but primarily it has been historical energy costs and prevailing plant design, but as always there is more to it.

Gas has historically been cheap on a per unit of energy basis. A large tunnel oven can run continuously for long shifts. When a tunnel oven was installed, a gas connection and burners often made more economic sense than electricity. EECA had a look into this issue in 2024 and found electricity costs and the technology available as a continuing obstacle to electrification.

Industrial tunnel ovens are huge, often about the size of two small houses butted together, they need controlled heat above and below the product, often in several zones as it moves along a conveyor. Direct gas burners can deliver intense radiant heat and adjust their output quickly. The heat and moisture profile affects crust, colour and texture. Gas is particularly good for this application.

Industrial tunnel oven - Source Condor Machinery

Why not convert natural gas oven to LPG?

The availability of LPG is not an issue currently. LPG is downstream of natural gas production, it’s the condensable propane and butane fractions that get separated from the methane which becomes pipeline gas or LNG.

Despite New Zealand’s situation about 1/3 of our LPG is domestically produced and the international market is not typically short of LPG in our part of the world. New Zealand has facilities to import a lot more of this fuel.

It is therefore an entirely reasonable question to ask, why not convert natural gas ovens to LPG?

In some cases this is going to be viable but for many of the sites the storage of large volumes of LPG on site is not viable due to local zoning regulations for hazardous goods storage requirements.

For some bakeries, switching to LPG may be feasible. For others, finding space for a bulk tank and tanker deliveries while meeting hazardous substance separation rules, certification requirements and local planning controls could be a major obstacle - Picture source Elgas.

Electrification challenges.

I had genuinely thought ovens could easily be electrified. We often bake bread at home in our electric oven in the weekends, so what’s the big difference other than scale?

John explained that the big difference is that industrial ovens are typically tunnel ovens where the dough is placed on a conveyor at one end and then travels through the length of the oven. At different stages there can be different temperature profiles to achieve the desired end product. These things are impressive bits of kit and can produce around 8000 loaves an hour.

Typically much of the plant is built around the oven in order to ensure it gets a constant flow of dough and the end products feed into the downstream process correctly. Changing out an oven is not a small job and could result in the building needing to be heavily modified or in some cases it may be easier to start with a new building. The time taken to modify an existing plant could be many months and I was again surprised to learn from John that due to the strive for efficiency, there is almost no spare capacity in the industry, meaning that an oven replacement project could mean less selection available on the supermarket shelves.

Ovens are not cheap either. They are a 30-40 year lifecycle investment in the range of $8-10 million so retiring an oven prematurely can have a big cost impact on the business. John told me of one of his ovens is referred to as the new oven, which is 20 years old.

What also surprised me is that internationally the industry hasn’t really developed a good range of electric ovens yet, so even if it was time to replace an oven an electric option may not be available for the specific application required.

If an electric oven could be sourced, and it would work with an existing plant, it still needs to be connected to the grid. One plant in Auckland suggested that it would cost somewhere in the order of $17 million to get sufficient electrical power into their site on top of the cost of the oven. That makes it a $25 million dollar job to replace an oven not including the building and plant modifications required to get the oven in place.

Electrification although having some benefits is expensive, perhaps prohibitively so, and has a long lead time. It’s not an easy decision or simple process - Source EECA

So where does this all leave us?

The kicker is that the price of flour across the ditch in Australia is around 25% less than in New Zealand. This combined with the costs, difficulties and long lead times to fuel switch could end up creating a risk that it is commercially attractive to relocate the business to Australia, and export more bread products to New Zealand, rather than replace existing gas ovens in New Zealand with electric versions.

The bottom line is that many bakeries depend on a reliable and well-priced natural gas supply to remain viable in New Zealand. This is another example of the challenges New Zealand’s commercial and industrial gas users face as our gas supply decline and securing long term supply contracts gets harder.

Doing business in New Zealand is increasingly difficult. Long lead times, complicated consenting processes, huge investment decisions and in recent years political policy positions that oscillate wildly creating uncertainty.

If there was a clear cut case for electrification I thought baking would have been it but I was wrong to make that assumption. More and more these days I find myself thinking - it’s complicated.

A big thanks to John Cockburn. John was very generous with his time and walked me through this issue so that I could in turn share it with you.

P.s.

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Larry