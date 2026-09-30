New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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James J's avatar
James J
Sep 30

Speaking as someone who has spent decades in the process industries. Including food processing I can comfortably say electric heating is not only easy to do, but easy to control and easy to implement in a load sharing arrangement with gas. It has a also easy to convince yourself that it is hard to do if you don't want to change. Most business that get rid of gas burners are glad to be done with the maintenance hassles, the gas regulations and the explosion risks. I would caution anyone hearing how hard it is, to not take that at face value.

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11 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
Stephan Heubeck's avatar
Stephan Heubeck
Oct 1

Larry, can you please report back to John Cockburn that if the baking industry would be prepared to put the capital cost of a single oven electrification project on the table as a repayable loan for a North Island biomethane project, they can have 250,000GJ/y (sufficient biomethane for all their 13 NI sites) flowing within 18 months via the existing gas network (no further onsite modifications required) as a guaranteed supply under a 20 year fixed price contract.

If they don't want to put all their eggs in one basket we can start with one of multiple smaller gas network connected biomethane projects.

In summary all the major bakers could have cheaper infrastructure, cheaper energy and no on-site disruptions, if investments into shovel ready biomethane projects would finally come through.

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