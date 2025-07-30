In my last piece “Economic Growth Postponed” I discussed, in my opinion, why the economic growth is not happening in New Zealand.

The executive summary is that our economy is severely energy constrained due to a lack of natural gas and that this is reducing our productive capacity.

Today we look at “fuel switching” as a means to address the lack of natural gas. The suggestion is to use Biogas as a replacement for natural gas. As expected, all is not as it seems. This is an interesting topic worth of digging into.

The new kid on the block.

Last week industry folks and our aptly named Energy Minister Simon Watts congregated in Wellington to discuss biogas.

Biogas is seen by many as the answer to our rapidly depleting supply of natural gas.

Biogas is touted to “turn a waste challenge into a national opportunity”. Advocates are also excited to see it deployed as the next generation industrial fuel supply eventually replacing natural gas.

Biogas plant in Reporoa NZ.

What is biogas?

Biogas is a precursor to bio-methane.

Bio-methane is in essence no different to the methane (CH 4 ) from a natural gas well. The “bio” label is attributed to the methane being produced by a biogenic process. In the biogenic process methane is a byproduct of microbes breaking down organic material in a low temperature oxygen free (anaerobic) environment.

This is essentially the same process that occurs naturally in swamps and peat bogs.

The process can be commercialized by decomposing organic matter such as animal manure, food waste, and sewage sludge in a tank, which provides anaerobic environment, to produce biogas.

The biogas must then be “upgraded” to turn it into bio-methane.

Biogas has a composition of about 50-70% methane combined with CO 2 and H 2 S. The upgrading process removes the CO 2 and H 2 S to provide clean methane. The upgrading process makes it chemically indistinguishable from natural gas.

It can finally then be compressed and distributed into the pipeline and used alongside any other natural gas application.

Why Bio?

Methane produced by this process gets the “Bio” naming convention to indicate that it is part of a methane cycle.

The environmental accounting is the same as for wood pellets. The key idea being that despite CO 2 being produced when the bio-methane is burned it’s ok because when growing the next batch of organic material for more bio-methane, the plants will take up the CO 2 that was emitted.

Oddly for some reason we can’t apply this same accounting feature to cows. I digress.

What’s the catch?

So far so good. We have a process that produces methane that is a direct substitute for natural gas and is environmentally friendly. It sounds too good to be true, so what’s the catch?

The catch is the feedstock, which is low energy density due to highly disperse, and needs to be processed.

In order to produce bio-methane large amounts of organic material need to be collected, consolidated and transported to a production facility.

The feedstocks proposed include:

Animal manure (dairy effluent).

Waste water treatment plant solids.

Food waste.

Industrial effluent.

Crop residues.

All of which are distributed in low volumes across large distances and often need additional process steps in order to be processed, for example removal of plastic from food waste or milling / grinding crop residues.

In the case of dairy effluent much of it is water that is of no use to the process and the majority of which would need to be removed prior to digestion.

For a few more insights regarding the process there is a great little video here. While watching this give some consideration to all the energy inputs required to get to this point, specifically the collection and consolidation of the waste before it is even loaded into the trucks to head to the plant.

Yes, it’s all very dependent on diesel.

Analysis

Now understanding the characteristics and how bio-methane is produced. A few questions need to be answered before we can say how workable this plan is.

1) A race against time

Time is of the essence as the future of our natural gas market becomes increasingly uncertain. So, one question is, can this magical replacement be deployed in time to prevent the market collapsing. Or stated differently can an entire bio-methane supply chain and support industry be created in time to replace natural gas.

What do I mean by the market collapsing?

New Zealand’s industrial, commercial and domestic natural gas users are feeling the scarcity of supply acutely. Many cannot secure supply contract renewals and those that do manage are hit with large price increases. This is a direct threat to the viability of their businesses, and they are starting to vote with their feet, either electrifying in some cases or shutting down completely in other instances.

As this happens the market for natural gas contracts and gets increasingly tenuous. As less molecules are transported through the distribution network the per unit costs of operating and maintaining the transmission network increase, which further adds to the upward input cost pressures for gas users.

How long natural gas users can hang on in the face of these cost increases and supply constraints is a critical issue for anyone hoping to develop a substitute product like biogas.

In parallel with this the gas distribution network operators are reading the tea leaves and requesting accelerated depreciation to avoid stranded assets on their books as the gas dries up. Some are also proposing to decommission section of their network. More on this can be found in Hope is not a strategy.

Another confounding issue is the continued talk of LNG imports which could remove the need for biogas.

The question of whether there will still be a reticulated natural gas market, or if it will be full of regasified LNG, is a fundamental question for the biogas industry.

2) EROI matters.

Energy return on energy invested, or the energy cost of energy, matters when considering the viability of an energy system.

The disperse feedstock and associated energy cost to collect and consolidate (mostly in the form of trucking) significantly lowers the EROI of the final product.

The net energy output of the bio-methane system is significantly reduced by high “self-consumption” in the form of external energy inputs like diesel for transport and internal energy inputs like biogas to run the plant.

A simplified scheme for an energy system divided into construction, operation and decommissioning with accumulated inputs and outputs. Net energy is the surplus energy available to society after the energy costs of production are accounted for.

The low EROI problem due to disperse feedstock gets worse as the volumes of gas produced are increased.

This is because the nearby feedstock such as municipal food waste is quickly used up. When the food waste and other nearby feedstocks run out, we need to go further and further afield to get more, this quickly increases the cost to of production.

Bio-methane is one of the few industrial processes that the per unit costs increase as more gas is produced. Contrast that with nearly all other energy systems where the per unit costs go down as it scales.

3) Scale Matters

In 2023 Beca produced a very comprehensive and interesting study on biomethane in New Zealand conjunction with First Gas, EECA and Fonterra.

One of the key insights from this study was the scalability vs cost of biomethane which is the fundamental determinant as to whether this could be the solution to our rapidly declining natural gas supply.

The chart above shows the feed stock issue clearly. At low production volumes in the range of < 2 PJ per year it doesn’t look too bad as feedstocks can be provided from relatively concentrated sources close to the bio-methane plant.

However, as the feedstock becomes increasingly dependent on crop residues and animal manure the EROI goes down significantly, and the cost goes up.

For context natural gas even under our current supply constraints is selling for the following prices according to GIC data:

$8-10 per GJ for industrial users

$23 per GJ for commercial users

$47 per GJ for residential users.

Giving an average price per GJ ~$26

In contrast projections to provide about 10% of the natural gas supply from bio-methane will cost $50-60 per GJ. A supply too small and a price too high for our industries to survive.

However, that said, much of the hope for industrial scale deployment of bio-methane is predicated on carbon pricing (subsidies by another name) in the ETS rising significantly which will help to make bio-methane more attractive.

A rise in ETS pricing is highly unlikely due to two opposing forces. The rate of new growth pine forests being established and the rate at which we are de-industrialising. These two factors simultaneously erode the demand for carbon credits and increase the supply.

The reality is that as a country we are de-industrialising quite rapidly as seen in both industrial gas and electricity usage data, and we are planting pine trees flat out, which makes a sustained rise in ETS pricing unlikely. I refer to a interesting Newroom piece on this subject for those interested.

Pushing hard.

Despite all this the industry advocates are pushing hard for bio-methane. Generally, I take an extra hard look when someone is this adamant about something.

Andrew Knight who is the chief executive of the GIC (Gas Industry Company) said at a recent biogas conference that New Zealand’s gas networks, and a large part of the rest of the gas industry, won't survive without biogas. Even going as far as to suggest mandating that biogas is blended into the system.

Nothing suggests you have a compelling case like needing a mandate.

Conclusion.

Do I think bio-methane has a future in New Zealand?

Yes, and no.

Yes, as a small bolt on operation associated with a town or city waste collection scheme as we have already seen developed, or from a landfill close to the distribution network. It makes sense to use this feedstock in some way to minimise organic waste going to landfills. However, that said a cheaper option for food waste would be to compost it and sell it as garden products and fertiliser.

No, as a replacement for natural gas at scale. Because the EROI is just too low, resulting in costs that are just too high for businesses to be able to absorb. Unfortunately, it also will not win the race against time that is necessary to prevent the natural gas market from collapsing.

Why is EROI so critical?

Just adding energy to our economy is not enough. It needs to be energy that provides high levels of net surplus. The reason I say “surplus” energy is because we need energy that is available to the productive economy. Not energy that is consumed in the circular pursuit of energy. Bio-methane can’t supply the net energy surplus required to support industrial activity.

Bio-methane is an interesting idea, and I commend the smart folks working on it for their impressive achievements to get what I sense is quite a fickle process running. It may work well at smaller scales in a distributed fashion, but it is unfortunately not the answer to New Zealand’s natural gas supply simply due to the low energy density of the feedstock.

It’s time to revisit the LNG question. A topic for a future piece.

Thanks for reading, as always please share far and wide to further the conversation.

Larry