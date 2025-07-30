New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Oosten's avatar
Tony Oosten
6h

The key is multiple regional AD plants injecting into the regional gas pipelines thereby you only transport within a 100km radius. The gas price has to be compared to the alternative fuel switching costs ie biomass or electricity which will need capital for new equipment as well as higher opex costs fuel. So the biogas price as a capital avoiding drop in renewable energy source can be more expensive than fossil gas and still deliver a better IRR NPV.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by New Zealand Energy
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
4m

I was a bit puzzled by your natural gas shortage since I'm used to hearing what a large, cheap supply we have in the US. Europe needs nat gas so they're importing LNG from the US - I don't see why NZ wouldn't do the same - no need for risking capital to build biogas plants that most certainly would never make it without subsidies. Even subsidized biogas operations in the US are failing.

I have an old friend who grew up on a ranch in Eastern Oregon. During WWII, gasoline and diesel were rationed. So his dad produced alcohol for fuel. It was a seat-of-the-pants operation - a big tank would be filled with biomass, water, and some high sugar content crops, like corn, sugar beets, etc. They built a fire under the tank to warm it up as needed. Then the brewed alcohol was distilled to the extent needed for fueling their farm equipment.

In Portland, I once invested in a small startup operation that made diesel from french-fry grease. They had a route, picking up all the used grease from restaurants. But they weren't particularly profitable.

"Creating biomethane from biogas is extremely expensive. According to one estimate, it costs $294 to produce $68 of methane using anaerobic digestion of animal waste. Other estimates show that refined biogas can cost more than five times as much as fossil gas." source: https://theequityfund.org/news/despite-renewable-credentials-biogas-is-threatening-our-clean-energy-future/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture