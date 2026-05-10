New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Jane Shearer's avatar
Jane Shearer
5d

Hi Larry FYI some of the text is doubled up and the link to Fuge’s talk is broken.

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1 reply by New Zealand Energy
Don Wills's avatar
Don Wills
3d

Once upon a time we had cheap and abundant electricity; Muldoon was right.

Now we have a degraded Grid; less stable, less secure, less reliable, less dependable, less resilience, less system strength.

We have instead weather dependent industrialized intermittent solar and wind Renewables.

We also have a misallocation of taxpayer resources, run by the managerial elites in conjunction with the Green ideology, a political woke narrative supported by the left wing Marxist MSM; potential shortages during dry years and closure of Stratford TCC; raised prices, market exploitation, Gentailer cartels, electricity futures contracts (gambling), managed energy decline, de-industrialization and loss of productivity; and soon we will be broke once the managerial elites have looted us.

Recently Trump established the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) to maximize US energy production, reduce regulatory burdens, and strengthen National security; meaning more conventional fossil fueled and nuclear power stations while strengthening the Grid. The NEDC will be funded by the US government; not by Wall Street because they are part of the problem.

Trump also terminated the Marxist Obama/Biden "Green New Scam", and ended massive taxpayer subsidies for unreliable energy sources; wind and solar.

We could do something similar; dump the Globalists agenda, dump the Paris Accord, dump Net Zero legislated by Pinkcindy, dump the Electricity Authority; and nationalize Meridian, Genesis and Mercury. Leave the privatized Contact as a comparison.

The Globalists agenda/policies originate from the UN, EU, UK Chatham House, US Council on Foreign Affairs, Bank of England, JP Morgan, Wall Street and our dear King Charles who was outplayed by Donald Trump.

Put Engineers in control, partner with experienced and expert international engineers, build new fossil fueled (coal and LNG) plant, upgrade Huntly and reinstate Stratford TCC.

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