It was a chilly crisp start to the day for most of New Zealand this morning. I love windless clear sunny winter mornings; the air just seems so fresh.

However, these days are not so good for the electricity network.

This morning the wholesale spot prices spiked to over $2000 / MWh on the back of the cool frosty conditions.

Mornings like this create higher demand as the country wakes up to put the heater on while they boil the jug to have a cuppa. Today this also happened to coincide with a drop in wind output and it being too early for there to be much in the way of solar.

Wind output dropped from 215 megawatts at 5am to 92 MW by 9am.

Note that there is around 1250 MW of wind on the grid, so it was only producing about 7% of the installed capacity.

Luckly, we had sufficient dispatchable hydro and hydrocarbons to save the day.

Hydro generation was ramped up to a total of 2425 MW by 8am.

The Huntly Rankines, which are dual fuel boilers that run steam turbines, ramped up from 56 MW at 5am, to 109 MW by 8am.

Gas-fired generation was also increased to 349 MW by 9am.

Intermittency is expensive.

This is the second time this month where we have had issues as a result of wind generation dropping off. I wrote about the other event in Wild Ride.

This is the fundamental issue we encounter as we add more intermittent generation to the grid.

To ensure reliability we also need to maintain sufficient dispatchable generation to fill the gaps when the wind drops off or the sun is not shining. This dispatchable generation needs to be constantly available but for the most part is underutilized.

We also run a market based on marginal pricing, which sees the last electron required to meet the demand, which is also the most expensive, setting the wholesale price for the whole supply mix.

Furthermore, due to the self-imposed market guardrails we have, we also do not have an adequate amount of firm baseload generation. Instead, we substitute baseload with wind generation. This in turn makes us increasingly dependent of rapidly dispatchable firming generation to respond to the sudden drops in wind output. Rapidly dispatchable firming is also becoming scarce in our system, due to the depleting gas supply, making it expensive.

As a result, we see these wild spikes in the wholesale pricing as the market anticipates a shortage of generation and prices accordingly.

The great hope to alleviate this situation betting on batteries. A plan which I am yet to be convinced is going to be successful.

What I am convinced of, is that we are going to see a lot more of this if we don’t invest in more firm baseload generation.

Have a great evening and here’s hoping it’s a bit breezier tomorrow morning.

Larry