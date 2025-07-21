New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Archie Pelago's avatar
Archie Pelago
4d

Crazy, you'd think this nonsense hadn't been seen to have these same issues in many other jurisdictions. Ah well, someone has to push the experiment to the point of failure - NZ is a good candidate being genuinely "islanded" - no sneaky reliance on neighbours (looking at you... SA, Germany, UK). Good luck NZ!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
Wayne Findley's avatar
Wayne Findley
3d

Well, a thorium based SMR located close to the single biggest load - that being the Great Wen, aka Auckland - would answer three issues simultaneously:

- add dispatchable baseload

- reduce dependence on fossil fueled peakers

- relieve capacity stress on lines, interconnects and other network components.

Chances of this? Non-zero but currently (sorry) close to it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by New Zealand Energy
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture