“We think we are rich because of money. But our real wealth is the millions of years of stored ancient sunlight we burn each year. This one-time endowment created the age of abundance.” Nate Hagens

The Best of Times

A friend of mine, now in his mid-70s, often says he’s lived through the best of times. As we were working on his jet boat one day, I asked him why he thought that.

He told me it was a time of freedom, less regulation, less interference, but also a time of prosperity, opportunity, and growth. Growth that earlier generations could only dream of.

That reflection isn’t just nostalgia. It’s rooted in empirical reality.

The Age of Abundance

He was born in the 1950s, a period of extraordinary growth as the super-giant oil fields came online across the Middle East and the United States.

The low cost of recovery and the sheer energetic surplus these fields provided supercharged an era of unprecedented economic expansion and innovation.

For the first time, ordinary families could afford what had once been luxuries: televisions, second cars, holidays, and boats. It wasn’t just technology that enabled this leap, it was the surge of surplus energy that made new technologies possible.

The same dynamic was visible in New Zealand. Between 1945 and 1965, per-capita energy use roughly doubled, and with it came dramatic improvements in living standards.

It wasn’t just the quantity of energy that mattered, but the surplus energy, the portion left over after the energy system sustained itself, that powered growth.

Today we tend to measure wealth in dollars, but our real affluence comes from the ability to expend energy. Money is simply a claim on energy.

Energy Surplus and Civilization

It takes energy to get energy. All energy sources are effectively free, sunlight, wind, gravity, but they require embedded energy in the form of infrastructure to be harnessed.

The energy we capture, minus the energy required to capture it, equals the surplus available to society.

The 1950s marked the greatest surplus in human history, and the social transformation downstream of that surplus was profound.

“Civilization is a heat engine. The wealth of nations and the pace of innovation are fundamentally tied to how much energy is consumed. The ‘great acceleration’ since WWII reflects an unprecedented pulse of high-quality energy.” Dr Tim Garett - Physicist.

The world still runs on Oil & Gas

Fast-forward to 2025 and the world still runs on oil and gas. Together they supply around 59 percent of global primary energy.

Their energy density and versatility make them almost magical, and very hard to replace.

Oil and gas are not just fuels; they are materials. More than 6,000 distinct industrial products are derived from petroleum and natural-gas feedstocks, and hundreds of thousands more indirectly. They are everywhere and in everything. I sit here this morning wearing clothes with various synthetic fibres and tapping a plastic keyboard, all products derived from oil and gas.

When we add coal to the picture, we see that nearly all of society’s heavy lifting in the form of steel, cement, plastics, ammonia depends on hydrocarbon fuels.

As Vaclav Smil notes in his must read book, How the World Really Works, these four pillars of modern civilisation exist only because of the energy intensity hydrocarbons provide.

Considering their importance and difficulty of substitution, it is remarkable that we use them so casually. Life without them would be very different, and not in ways most would welcome.

Depletion

There is never more recoverable oil and gas in a reservoir than on the first day it is drilled.

In technical terms, depletion is the physical and economic reduction in recoverable hydrocarbons as production proceeds, expressed through falling pressure, declining rates, and shrinking reserves.

But depletion is not only about what remains in the ground.

Using a systems lens, we must also consider the depletion of energetic surplus — the steady fall in EROI (Energy Return on Energy Invested) and the rise in the ECOE (Energy Cost of Energy).

Oil and gas development follows the “low-hanging-fruit” principle: we exploit the easiest, richest resources first.

The super-giant onshore fields developed in the 1940s and 1950s achieved incredible EROIs of 80–100 : 1.

As we’ve moved offshore and deeper, complexity and embedded energy costs have soared, pulling those ratios down sharply. Conventional onshore is now around 30 : 1, deep-water often 10 : 1 or less.

“Modern civilization was built on energy sources with an EROI (Energy Return On energy Invested) of 30:1 or more. These extraordinary returns gave us the surplus energy for art, science, universities, healthcare, and global trade.” Charles Hall

We should not think of depletion only in terms of recoverable reserves we should also think of it in terms of the energetic surplus available to society to do work.

The Spectre of Depletion

Dr Tim Morgan of Surplus Energy Economics summarises the broader picture:

The connection between energy, population numbers and the economic means of their support is illustrated in Fig. 1A. The simultaneous timing of the exponential take-offs in population numbers and energy use was no coincidence at all. The causative factor was the harnessing of vast reserves of fossil fuel energy. Though enormous, these resources are ultimately finite. For much of the industrial era, the efficiency with which these energy resources are consumed has advanced. The search for fossil fuel energy has spanned the globe, delivering successively larger and lower-cost pools of resources. The energy industries have reaped the benefits of economies of scale, and there has been a gradual but continuous improvement in energy extracting technologies. There is, though, an equally continuous process known as depletion, which describes a natural preference for using lowest-cost resources first and leaving costlier alternatives for later. There comes – and, now, has come – a point at which, with the potential of geographic reach and economies of scale exhausted, depletion becomes the primary driver of the economics of energy.

The IEA on Oil and Gas Decline

In September, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released The Implications of Oil and Gas Decline.

It’s a dense technical report, but its findings are striking, and sobering.

Key points (with brief commentary):

Nearly 90 percent of upstream investment since 2019 has gone to offset declines rather than meet new demand. Even a modest drop in investment could flip global supply from growth to stagnation.

The composition of global supply has shifted fast: in 2000, 97 percent of oil came from conventional fields; by 2024 that share is 77 percent.

Unconventional oil (tight and shale) has lower utility and lower EROI.

Analysis of 15,000 fields shows average post-peak decline rates of 5.6 percent for conventional oil and 6.8 percent for conventional gas.

By comparison, New Zealand’s major gas fields are declining at over 20 percent per year.

If investment were to stop, natural decline rates would be much steeper, >35 percent in the first year for tight oil and shale gas. Shale plays are becoming “gassier,” accelerating decline as oil-rich zones mature.

Under natural decline, global supply would become far more concentrated in a handful of producers, chiefly the Middle East and Russia, with major implications for energy security.

To maintain current production to 2050, the world would need over 45 million barrels of new oil per day and 2,000 bcm of new gas, requiring vast new discoveries and decades of development.

The IEA notes it now takes about 20 years on average to bring large conventional projects online.

As production shifts toward faster-declining, higher-complexity sources, the interplay of investment, economics, and regulation will determine how stable future supply can remain.

What This Means

The IEA is clearly watching depletion closely, and we should be too.

Oil and gas decline will shape the world far more profoundly than their ascendance ever did.

Modern civilisation simply cannot function without these uniquely dense, versatile, and irreplaceable fuels.

Decline is somewhat inevitable, and no substitute yet offers the same combination of energy density, versatility, and surplus. The best we can hope for is a slow, managed descent, buying time to adapt to a simpler, more regional world.

Adapting to Decline

I’ve written before about biophysical realities and the potential for a better, if humbler, future. I still believe that’s possible.

I do see a pathway to what could be a better future, a future of closer communities, richer relationships and a life more aligned with our humanity. A future where perhaps we know our neighbours better, we rush less and we reflect more. A future where we notice the black birds nest in the hedge or the very first shoots on the trees in spring. It won’t be easier, it will be hard and brutal, but it may be richer.

Thanks as always.

Larry