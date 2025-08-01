The analogy of a slow moving train wreck illustrates a situation that is clearly headed towards disaster, unfolding gradually and visibly, and is preventable but no effective action is taken to stop it.

No firm ground.

If I were to point to the key issue with New Zealand’s electricity system currently, it would be the lack of firming capacity, particularly in a dry year.

We simply do not have enough of it, and this issue is only getting worse as we lose more gas fired generation in the coming year when the 377 MW Stratford TCC unit is retired and 65 MW of Fonterra co-gen is also retired as part of electrification.

In Generation Investment Pipeline I estimated that the net impact to the electricity network, also taking into consideration what new generation is added, would be around -83 MW of generation.

More importantly this represents a larger loss of firming capacity, specifically from the TCC unit.

Note that this is just a rough net generation estimate and does not take into account the increased industrial load on the grid from things like Fonterra’s new electric boilers and NZ Steel’s electric arc furnace.

So, you can imagine my despair when I read this week that Genesis is threatening to shut down one of its three 250MW rakine units early next year if a deal to share the costs of keeping it online is not agreed.

The issue for Genesis is that the unit requires a not insignificant amount of money to maintain and fuel to operate. It may or may not be needed depending on how much rain we get. In the event that it is not needed there is no return on the investment made to have it available.

However, from an energy security perspective, if we have a dry year this unit becomes critical to keep the lights on.

Transpower, the system operator, has modelled the impact of it not being available.

Our base case Electricity Risk Curves (ERCs) for July assume that a Rankine unit at Huntly will be retired in January as indicated in Genesis's FY25 Q3 Performance Report. This scenario examines the impact on ERCs (relative to the base case assumptions) if all three Rankine units were to remain available. This lowers the New Zealand Watch curve by up to 623 GWh in June 2026 and results in no SSTs crossing the Watch curve in 2026, whereas five SSTs crossed it under the base case.

What this all means is that with the rakine unit available none of the hydro storage scenarios (SSTs Simulated Storage Trajectories) cross the warning curve.

Without the rakine unit five of the hydro storage scenarios cross the warning curve.

It’s about physics

New Zealand’s electricity market, and wider energy system in general, is rudderless and devoid of a coherent strategy. No one is ultimately accountable or responsible for setting a strategic direction or making sure we have an appropriate generation mix at all times.

It is a laissez-faire arrangement, which would be fine if all sources of generation and energy were created equal, but they are not. Physics is a ruthless referee, and we ignore it at our peril.

We need to solve the physics problem as the first consideration in grid design, the market as it is configured does not do this. This is clearly evident by the disproportionate investment in intermittent generation while simultaneously retiring the few remaining sources of firming that are necessary to keep the grid reliable.

Different generation sources have different characteristics. Baseload and dispatchable firming from large rotating masses are critical to both making the grid stable and reliable independent of weather.

The role of the coal and gas can be seen below. On the 21st of July at approximately 5am the wind drops off and gas and coal ramp up significantly as people start their day, for the most part completely unaware of what is going on behind their light switches.

Generation by fuel type for the 21st of July from the excellent and insightful em6 electricity market overview dashboard.

I don’t blame Genesis for this situation they are simply working with the hand they were dealt in the electricity market reforms of the 90’s.

Having units like the third rakine unit available is the cost of increasing intermittency. If we are going to have a large amount of intermittent generation on the grid, then carrying the cost of firming needs to be built into the cost of that intermittent generation.

Our lack of strategy and coordination means that we are whittling away at our reserve margins and the costs are going up. If we experience a dry winter next year, we will be seeing extremely high prices - if - the generation can keep the grid going, if not it will be lights out.

The only response I have seen to date is to propose more demand management products. The Electricity Markets Authority is floating the idea of an Emergency Reserves Scheme.

Under the proposed Emergency Reserve Scheme, organisations willing and able to reduce their power consumption on request - to make it available to the grid - could opt-in to the scheme and be paid to reduce their demand for short periods, where it makes commercial sense to do so.

This is certainly not conducive to the going for growth mantra. It is the final step in our descent towards energy rationing. It is also a clear example that no one is driving the train.

It is fundamentally for this reason that I disagree that the market needs to be broken up further, instead I think it needs to be consolidated and strategically coordinated so that we have the right mix of generation to ensure that the grid is reliable. Breaking it up will worsen, not improve the situation.

I see benefit in the idea of a single buyer that can create some strategic influence by specifying and procuring a strategic mix of generation that optimises for price and reliability. The single buyer can then on sell wholesale to a competitive retail market.

Many will disagree that this is best option, and I don’t claim to be an expert in these things, but the key point is that not all generation is created equal and we need to select a mix of physical properties to ensure the grid is reliable.

In the mean time all we can do is watch this slow moving train wreck unfold.

Thanks for reading and have a great weekend!

Larry