New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Damien's avatar
Damien
1d

Geothermal power in New Zealand supplies base load to the system in a similar manner to Nuclear in Ontario. Given it currently supplies 20-25% of our requirements I think it at least deserves a mention in the context of this article. There is plenty of geothermal resource available to still be developed at lower cost than nuclear ever could as well.

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New Zealand Energy's avatar
New Zealand Energy
19h

Hi Don, not many appreciate your last point on EROI. Complex society is only possible due to net energy surplus. If that surplus becomes too small the functions we take for granted are no longer energetically possible. Thanks.

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