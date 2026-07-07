The area around Kitchener is incredibly beautiful at this time of year with the crops and woodlots creating a vibrant green backdrop to the North American barns.

I’ve been spending the past few days near Kitchener in Southern Ontario visiting family. Unsurprisingly, I’ve found myself just as interested in the electricity system as I am in the scenery.

Ontario and New Zealand share many characteristics. Both have abundant water resources, advanced economies and ambitions for low-carbon electricity systems. But they go about it in quite different ways.

Ontario is home to around 16 million people, compared with New Zealand’s just over 5 million. Despite serving a bit over three times as many people, Ontario has built one of the cleanest, most reliable and, in many respects, one of the most affordable electricity systems in the developed world.

It is built on what can only be described as a match made in heaven, nuclear power and hydro.

The CANDU reactor - a Canadian success story.

Around half of Ontario’s electricity comes from three nuclear plants, with eighteen operational reactors, distributed across three sites, the largest of which is Bruce power that I visited last year. These units run steadily day and night, winter and summer. They provide the dependable baseload backbone of the system. The other major component is hydroelectricity, which provides flexibility by ramping output up and down in minutes to follow changes in demand or to compensate for generation fluctuations elsewhere. The system is rounded out with around 10% wind, 2% solar and 10–15% gas-fired generation, which is used primarily for peaking and fast system balancing rather than providing continuous energy.

Together the nuclear and hydro produce a system that is reliable, low carbon and remarkably simple to operate.

The barns and silo set ups here are impressive.

New Zealand, by comparison, has chosen a very different path. We are increasingly adding wind and solar generation to an electricity system already dominated by hydro. While these technologies produce low-cost electricity at the point of generation when the weather cooperates, they also increase the complexity and cost of operating the grid.

As intermittent generation grows, so too does the need for transmission upgrades, voltage support, frequency control, reserve backup, synchronous generation, batteries, demand response, curtailment and overbuilding generation to ensure enough electricity is available when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining.

These are commonly known as system costs. They don’t appear in the headline cost of a wind turbine or a solar farm, but consumers ultimately pay for them all the same. That difference is reflected in electricity prices.

Here in Ontario, most households purchase electricity under the regulated pricing system overseen by the Ontario Energy Board.

Time-of-Use (TOU)

Typical summer 2026 rates are:

Off-peak: 9.8 c/kWh

Mid-peak: 15.7 c/kWh

On-peak: 20.3 c/kWh

Tiered pricing

Instead of varying by time of day:

First 600 kWh/month (summer): 12.0 c/kWh

Additional usage: 14.2 c/kWh

Ultra-Low Overnight

Designed for EV charging.

Overnight (11 pm–7 am): 3.9 c/kWh

Peak afternoon/evening: 39.1 c/kWh

Like New Zealand, the energy itself is only 35–45% of the total household bill, with the remainder coming fixed charges such as the networks and other regulated charges.

However, Ontario’s homes and industrial consumers benefit from a system whose underlying cost structure is likely to face less upward cost pressure over coming decades. The reason for this is that the province already has its firm generation. It already has its flexibility. Future investment is largely limited to replacing ageing assets and expanding capacity, rather than fundamentally redesigning how the electricity system operates.

New Zealand faces a different challenge. As we continue to increase the proportion of intermittent generation, we are asking our transmission network, distribution networks and market systems to perform tasks they were never originally designed to do. The grid itself increasingly becomes the balancing machine and balancing doesn’t come for free.

Every additional megawatt of intermittent generation requires progressively more coordination and supporting infrastructure. The first wind farm is relatively easy. The fiftieth is considerably harder.

This is one of the reasons I have argued previously that our electricity market increasingly resembles an orchestra without a conductor. As more variable instruments join the performance, coordination becomes more important than competition. Yet our market still largely rewards individual asset performance rather than optimising the performance of the system as a whole.

Ontario, partially by design and partially by circumstance, possesses a generation portfolio in which the technologies naturally complement one another. Nuclear does what hydro cannot. Hydro does what nuclear cannot, and the system has a very healthy percentage of rotating inertia.

The result is a system that requires remarkably little additional support to remain stable, reliable and low emissions.

New Zealand, by contrast, is increasingly relying on technologies that often produce electricity all at once under the same weather conditions, while collectively requiring support from the rest of the system when the weather passes. As the proportion of intermittent generation rises, so too does the cost of integrating and coordinating it.

There are quite a lot of on farm solar systems here, pretty much all of them auto track and change pitch. Something seldom seen in New Zealand.

The implications extend well beyond household power bills. Electricity is a major input cost for manufacturers, food processors, pulp and paper mills, steel producers and pretty much every business. Every dollar spent keeping the lights on is a dollar that cannot be invested in wages, innovation or expansion.

As global competition intensifies, countries with abundant, reliable and affordable electricity will possess a structural advantage over those where electricity becomes increasingly expensive and operationally complex. Ontario’s industries already enjoy that advantage. New Zealand’s industries increasingly face the opposite challenge, with higher electricity costs and the prospect of further network and system investment being recovered through future price increases.

Perhaps that’s the real lesson from Ontario. We spend a lot of time debating the virtues of individual generation technologies. Ontario reminds us that what really matters is whether they make good partners.

The cheapest electricity system isn’t necessarily the one with the cheapest generators. It’s the one where the generators complement each other so well that the system itself remains simple.

That is the real match made in heaven.

Because I’m quite fond of cows.

P.s.

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Larry