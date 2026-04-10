New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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25m

Fossil fuels continue to underpin the energy system accounting for 86% of the energy mix.

How can that be? We're in a climate emergency with global boiling?

Next month is the 20th anniversary of "An inconvenient truth". Since then (as per "our world in data" energy mix, 2024 data is the latest they have), energy from solar has increased by a factor of over 340. Wind energy has increased by 17 times. All well and good.

But coal has increased by 20%, oil by 17% and natural gas by 47%. On a TWh basis, just the increase in these fossil fuels (28,725 TWh) is still well over twice the current total wind and solar generation (11,275 TWh).

These real statistics underline the messages that you have been saying here. The ruthless demand for energy is driven by fossil fuels, and incidentally the demand growth is not coming from North America or Europe.

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
22m

THERE IS NO FUTURE FOR WIND AND SOLAR ON THE GRID

DUE TO NIGHTS WITH LITTLE OR NO WIND.

THE WELL-KEPT SECRET OF WIND DROUGHTS

SPACESHIP CHALLENGER CRASHED IN 1986 FOR WANT OF ATTENTION TO SMALL PARTS OF A VERY COMPLEX MACHINE.

THE COST. Seven lives and some millions of dollars.

THE NET ZERO PROGRAM FAILED FOR WANT OF CHECKING THE SINGLE INPUT TO THE WIND POWER SYSTEM

THE COST. 20 -30 Trillion and counting.

HOW DID THAT HAPPEN?

ASK THE METEOROLOGISTS.

OVER A DECADE AGO AUSTRALIANS SOUNDED THE ALARM ON WIND DROUGHTS BUT THE MESSAGE DIDN’T GET TO THE PUBLIC OR THE POLICYMAKERS.

WHY NOT?

ASK THE JOURNALISTS.

WIND AND SOLAR CAPACITY AIN'T REAL CAPACITY!

Like oils ain't oils as the man said:)

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

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