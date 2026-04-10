“More and more and more”

That is the title of a recent must read book by Jean-Baptiste Fressoz. It’s also the executive summary of the 2025 Edition of the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy.

There was growth across all forms of energy in 2024 - noting that the 2025 edition of the report covers the 2024 data.

Supply increased 2% in 2024 driven by rises in demand across all forms of energy, with non-OECD countries dominating both the share and annual growth rates. Fossil fuels continue to underpin the energy system accounting for 86% of the energy mix.

The broader global picture is that there are rapid advances in clean energy, particularly in China but these coexist with ongoing fossil fuel dependencies. Coal, oil and gas, as well as renewables, all reached record highs.

To quote Andy Brown, the President of the Energy Institute.

“This year’s data reflects a complex picture of the global energy transition. Electrification is accelerating, particularly in China, where access to low carbon energy solutions is expanding rapidly. However, globally the pace of renewable deployment is still being outstripped by overall energy demand growth, much of which continues to be met by fossil fuels. The world remains in an energy addition mode, rather than a clear transition. The result is a fourth consecutive year of record fossil fuel demand and CO2 emissions, highlighting the structural challenges in aligning global energy consumption with climate goals.”

This is always a good report to download and take a walk through. There are a lot of valuable insights. For example this Sankey diagram showing the crude oil trade, which explains so much of the fuel supply chain disruption we are experiencing today in New Zealand.

However, the last sentence of Andy Brown’s quote is perhaps the most poignant - structural challenges in aligning global energy consumption with climate goals.

This is not structural, it is biological.

This challenge resides deep within our primordial programming and can be explained through the lens of biology.

Biophysical Realities

Human existence, like all other life on earth, is rooted in biology and constrained by physics. It is in this context that we can best understand energy and its implications in our lives.

Humans are biological organisms, we have been shaped by evolution, genetics and the foundational relationships developed with earths ecology.

As biological organism we are hardwired with innate and primordial programming. This programming has one objective, to project the human genome forward in time, which is the definition of survival at a species level.

This is achieved by utilising evolutionary strategies that select for “fitness”.

Fitness in this context is defined as maximum energy accumulation, otherwise known as the “Maximum Power Principle”.

“The maximum accumulation of energy allows maximum reproductive output which is, after all, what natural selection is based on.” - Charles Hall

When considering the environment around us we often talk about adaptation and marvel at the features that various plants or animals have developed to occupy certain ecological niches.

At their core these adaptations are all oriented towards energy, specifically maximising the accumulation and throughput of energy within the niche and in doing so out competing other organisms trying to inhabit the same niche.

Humanity functions in the same way although in the modern context we call our niches “markets”. We self organise to identify a niche (new market) and maximise the energy (flows of money) within the niche to out complete others also trying to capture the niche.

Evolution is oriented towards maximising the flow of energy.

This is a short passage from what I consider to be my most important post to date - Biophysical Realities - a post that took me two years of learning and countless hours of thought to produce.

It is a post that bought me to the understanding that what the Energy Institutes President see’s as a “structural challenge” is actually the biological imperative to maximise for for energy playing out at a global scale.

Thanks as always and have a good weekend. If you are like me and curious to understand the world we live in better I think you might just find Biophysical Realities interesting.

Link here

Larry