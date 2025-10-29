New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Self Power Enquiries's avatar
Self Power Enquiries
1d

This is one of the arguments for Lake Onslow

It would be pumping full bore at these prices, storing it to produce power in May.

This would put a floor on the price now, and hopefully reduce the peak in winter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
Gibbo97's avatar
Gibbo97
20h

I think the poor storage-to-generation ratio of NZ's hydro is the root of a lot of peoples stated issues with the electricity market. Namely the source of the price premium for firm supply above the long run marginal cost of bringing new generation to market.

The Manapouri, Clutha, and Waikato systems all have anemic storage.

Other hydro heavy grids like Iceland, Norway, BC and Quebec have far more storage. Lake Blåsjø in Norway stores 8 months of full-tilt generation, its surface varies by 120 meters in elevation. Even Pukaki where most of our storage is, only has around a month of full-tilt Waitaki generation, including contingent storage.

NZED built these flaws into the hydro system and hid the underlying risk of shortages in their balance sheet. Routinely coming unstuck and having to do conservation campaigns. Then gas generation got cheap and easy which papered over the issue. Now gas is going going gone we face the same old issue. The market correctly prices the risk now instead of hiding it, many customers are willing to pay, myself included (the heated towel rail must stay on) but some aren't and are being kicked off the grid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture