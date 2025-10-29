A little observation of the electricity market this evening.

It has been interesting to watch the wholesale electricity prices lately with so much rain and the spring winds.

Today was a great example of how much our system can change from one season to the next. At lunch time today prices were as low as 3 cents per megawatt hour and have been very low pretty much all week.

For context most homes are probably paying around 30c / KWh for electricity so the wholesale price at lunch time today was about a 10,000th of the retail price.

This evening prices have come up a bit but are still incredibly low at $3-4 / MWh.

The reason for this is essentially a heap of typical New Zealand spring weather - wind, sun and water.

Contrast this with week to the first week of May where we are experiencing low lake inflows and are trying to conserve water.

This week.

The first week of May this year - prices ranging from $300-400 MWh.

In the first week of May prices were consistently between $300-400 / MWh. They softened a bit as winter went on to somewhere in the range of $100-150 / MWh.

This is one of the big challenges with our electricity market design. Market advocates will often defend high prices by saying that they are an investment signal for new generation. But the inverse must also be true when prices are extremely low.

Our price signals are schizophrenic oscillating between incredibly high and incredibly low largely depending on how much it rains.

This creates a tricky situation for the smaller players in the generation market with limited resources and the need to secure steady cashflow as soon as their projects come online. The difference between a great year that allows you to grow and one where you may or may not survive depends on the weather forecast.

Lots of hydro spill happening this week.

Thanks, and have a great evening.

Larry